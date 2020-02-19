‘Corruption is the cause of Corona Virus’ – Magu; INEC reacts to order against deregistering parties – 5 Things that Should Matter Today

EFCC boss Ibrahim Magu says coronavirus is caused by corruption

The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has said that he strongly believes corruption is the cause of the deadly coronavirus. He said this at the passing out parade of 281 cadets of the EFCC Detective Inspector Course-5, at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, on Tuesday, February 18.

While speaking about the side effects of corruption, Magu said the social vice is worse than any known disease, and he is convinced it is the cause of coronavirus.

EFCC Chairman Ibrahim Magu says Diezani Alison must be extradited

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has insisted that former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke must be extradited.

Magu said Diezani stole a sum of $2.5 billion. He added that she has a generation of looters supporting her actions which is very bad for the country.

Supreme Court adjourns judgement on Imo guber elections till March 2nd

The Supreme Court has adjourned till March 2nd, the hearing in the application filed by the PDP and former Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, for a review of the January 14th judgement in which Ihedioha’s tenure as governor was terminated.

Counsel to the former governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha, and the PDP, Kanu Agabi (SAN) sought an adjournment to enable the parties conclude on the processes that are being filed and served.

Senate confirms Captain Nuhu as Director-General of NCAA

The nomination of Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu as the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has been confirmed by the Nigerian Senate.

Nuhu was confirmed by the Nigerian Senate on Tuesday, February 18, following a report from the Senate Committee on Aviation which screened him.

INEC reacts to restraining order against de-registering parties

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has mocked the court injunction which restrained it from de-registering 31 political parties.

Recall it was reported yesterday that Justice Anwuli Chikere who issued the injunction, ruled that INEC failed to oppose the application by the affected political parties and their legal must be protected.

