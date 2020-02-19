Medplus launches new pharmaceutical outlet in Victoria Island

Medplus, Nigeria’s leading health and beauty retail company committed to helping Nigerians live and feel good, officially launched a new pharmaceutical outlet on Monday, 17 February 2019 at the Abeni Plaza, Ligali Ayorinde, Victoria Island, Lagos.

With its stated mission to provide a holistic approach to healthcare among consumers by caring for the mind, body and spirit, the new outlet further promotes the brand’s commitment to providing the best products and services in different parts of the state, while also serving to improve healthcare services in the country.

Speaking with guests during the launch, Senami Atika, Marketing Manager, Medplus Nigeria, expressed her happiness about the new store, stating that the outlet will provide residents in Ligali and its environs better access to affordable health and beauty products.

“With over 50 stores nationwide, we are focused on building a solid healthcare and beauty foundation for our customers to create better lives for them and improve the community at large. The creation of this new outlet is to ensure that customers can have more access to us without any hassle. Medplus is here to offer a holistic approach with the possibility to take advantage of affordable health and beauty products with access nationwide,” she said.

During the ceremony, the company also provided free health check for customers, as it continues to set new standards for sustainable healthcare by adopting new practices to build a desirable wellness and fitness future. Recently, the brand also partnered with Keystone Bank to allow female customers with the Bank’s Pink debit card get a 10 percent discount off all drug purchases and five percent discount off non-drug purchases in any of its pharmacies nationwide.



Medplus Limited was incorporated as the first-ever retail pharmaceutical company in Nigeria in 1993, and has continued to proffer solutions to the challenge posed in accessing quality, genuine healthcare, and beauty products in Nigeria.