Tottenham sack interim coach Cristian Stellini after 6-1 thrashing by Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur’s acting head coach, Cristian Stellini, has been given the boot following the club’s devastating 6-1 loss to Newcastle United. The defeat has left Spurs’ Champions League hopes in tatters, and Chairman Daniel Levy has decided that Stellini’s position was no longer tenable. Stellini, who was serving as Antonio Conte’s No. 2, took over as temporary head coach after the Italian’s departure last month, but the team’s continued poor performances under his leadership have led to his dismissal.

In a statement issued on Monday evening, Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy took responsibility for the team’s recent struggles.

He said, “Sunday’s performance against Newcastle was wholly unacceptable. It was devastating to see. We can look at many reasons why it happened and whilst myself, the board, the coaches, and players must all take collective responsibility, ultimately the responsibility is mine.”

Levy went on to thank Stellini for his service to the club during a difficult period

He said, “Cristian stepped in at a difficult point in our season and I want to thank him for the professional manner in which he and his coaching staff have conducted themselves during such a challenging time. We wish him and his staff well.”

Ryan Mason, a coach under Stellini, is widely tipped to take over until the end of the season. Mason, who previously acted as interim head coach in 2021 following the sacking of Jose Mourinho, has the support of many Spurs players. Levy praised Mason’s familiarity with the club and its players in his statement, saying that the team would “update further on his coaching staff in due course.”

Spurs’ loss to Newcastle on Sunday was a particularly bitter pill to swallow for the team, with Stellini describing it as the “worst” performance he had ever seen. There were concerns behind the scenes that little had changed under Stellini, given his links to Conte, and that the team could benefit from a completely fresh approach.

With the club now six points adrift of Manchester United in the race for a Champions League place, and having played two games more, Spurs are now outsiders to make the cut.

However, Levy has emphasized the team’s determination to finish the season strong.

“I met with the player committee today – the squad is determined to pull together to ensure the strongest possible finish to the season. We are all clear we need to deliver performances which earn your amazing support,” Levi said.