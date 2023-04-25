Man Utd set to offer £300,000-a-week contract to Harry Kane

According to The Mirror, Manchester United will make Harry Kane an offer of a contract worth £300,000 per week to join the team this summer.

United have started looking into a deal for the captain of Tottenham, even though he currently represents Tottenham.

If this is successful, Kane will rise to the position of one of Manchester United’s highest-paid players.

If Kane chooses to move to United, his current contract will be £100,000 more lucrative.

The captain of the England national team has 26 goals overall with Spurs, but 24 of those goals—compared to Rashford’s 15—have come in the Premier League.

Additionally, Erik ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United, has plans to sign a new forward in the summer.