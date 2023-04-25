President Biden to Seek Re-Election in 2024

US President Joe Biden has announced that he will seek re-election in 2024, with a pledge to fight against Republican extremism. On Tuesday, Biden’s team released a video in which the 80-year-old president said that the next election will be a contest between more freedom or less freedom, more rights or fewer.

“When I ran for president four years ago, I said we are in a battle for the soul of America. And we still are. The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom. More rights or fewer,” said Biden in the video.

“I know what I want the answer to be and I think you do too. This is not a time to be complacent. That’s why I’m running for reelection.”

Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours.



Biden emphasized his commitment to restoring the nation’s character, stating that he needs more time to realize his vow fully. He also noted that the upcoming election is about the soul of America and that he is the right candidate to lead the country forward.

Biden’s announcement comes as no surprise to many, with no significant challengers expected to contest his candidacy for the Democratic ticket. However, he may face off against former President Donald Trump, who has already launched his third bid for the White House in November.