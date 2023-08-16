Will Mason Greenwood Make a Comeback at Manchester United? – Many Fans Hope Not

It’s like a suspenseful story unfolding at Manchester United – everyone’s waiting to know if Mason Greenwood will be back in action. Richard Arnold, the clubs Chief Executive, talked about it in early August.

He had this plan to share a video, telling everyone why they want to bring Greenwood back. But guess what? The video was supposed to come out on August 4th, and it’s been more than a week with no news. Something seems to have changed, but we’re all in the dark.

Mason Greenwood’s story isn’t unfamiliar – a talented 21-year-old whose trajectory was momentarily derailed by grave accusations of sexual misconduct. Legal proceedings concluded earlier this year with dropped charges due to insufficient evidence. United now grapples with the responsibility of charting Greenwood’s path forward. They pledged to conduct an internal review before determining their next move.

The pivotal figure in this saga, Richard Arnold, not only holds a high-ranking position but has emerged as the face of the decision. The Glazer family, the club’s proprietors, entrusted him with the responsibility. Meetings with Greenwood were reportedly held during the early stages of the unfolding investigation, and Arnold took the reins following the club’s pre-season tour in the United States.

The delay in the much-anticipated announcement prompts queries about the underlying reasons. While specifics remain undisclosed, indications point towards United’s intent to inform key stakeholders before a public declaration. This group includes principal sponsors, advisory board members, former players of prominence, and even the women’s team. However, an interesting dimension emerges – certain key women’s team members are participating in the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

A plausible theory circulates, proposing that United may have deferred the announcement until the women’s players are back from the tournament. While involving the female players in the decision wasn’t initially planned, the intention was to offer them advanced notice and an avenue for feedback. The situation became more intricate when a news story emerged, suggesting that the delay was to accommodate the women’s input. This unintended development fueled a robust social media discourse.

A statement released by United on Wednesday afternoon said: “Following the dropping of all charges against Mason Greenwood in February 2023, Manchester United has conducted a thorough investigation into the allegations made against him.

“This has drawn on extensive evidence and context not in the public domain, and we have heard from numerous people with direct involvement or knowledge of the case.

“Throughout this process, the welfare and perspective of the alleged victim has been central to the club’s inquiries, and we respect her right to lifelong anonymity.

“We also have responsibilities to Mason as an employee, as a young person who has been with the club since the age of seven, and as a new father with a partner.

“The fact-finding phase of our investigation is now complete, and we are in the final stages of making a decision on Mason’s future.

“Contrary to media speculation, that decision has not yet been made and is currently the subject of intensive internal deliberation. Responsibility ultimately rests with the Chief Executive Officer.

“Once made, the decision will be communicated and explained to the club’s internal and external stakeholders.

“This has been a difficult case for everyone associated with Manchester United, and we understand the strong opinions it has provoked based on the partial evidence in the public domain. We ask for patience as we work through the final stages of this carefully considered process.”

In the online realm, emotions have run high regarding this issue. Some individuals expressed deep concern, while others resorted to less constructive language.

Within the football department, under Erik ten Hag’s leadership, there seems to be a level of acceptance regarding Greenwood’s potential return. However, Ten Hag chose not to voice his viewpoint in a public manner. Instead, he shared it within the club’s inner circle.

The prevailing sentiment is that taking care of Greenwood is important due to his longstanding association with the team since his youth. However, an alternative perspective considers the financial aspect. With Greenwood’s contract in mind and his consistent goal-scoring record, some might argue for his retention.

Interestingly, within the club itself, there are individuals who harbor reservations about the decision. They perceive limitations in expressing their authentic opinions when senior figures are the ones calling the shots. This creates an environment where communication seems to flow in one direction only. Nonetheless, Manchester United is eager to debunk this notion, emphasizing their willingness to engage in open dialogue.

Recently, certain fans took their stance to Old Trafford, sending a clear message that they oppose Greenwood’s return. Their message was delivered through a bold banner: “Female Fans Demand No Greenwood Return – End Violence Against Women.” Manchester United also addressed this matter, acknowledging the intricacy of the situation and their deliberate pace in arriving at a resolution.

Greenwood has not played for United since January 22 2022 and he has also not returned to training with the club.

This story isn’t just about football anymore. It’s about doing the right thing, how the society sees it, and how a sports club deals with tough times. There’s no simple answer. It’s like balancing the past, what’s happening now, and the future ahead.