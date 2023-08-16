Jagun Jagun Takes the Global Charts by Storm – Hits 2.1 Million Views Globally on Netflix

In less than a week since its release, “Jagun Jagun” has climbed up the global charts on Netflix and now holds the fifth spot in the non-English category. The film directed by Adebayo Tijani and Tope Adebayo has garnered a whopping 2.1 million hours of viewing time on Netflix since it hit the screens on August 10, 2023. Notably, within just 48 hours of its release, “Jagun Jagun” managed to secure a spot in the top 10 in more than 17 countries.

This impressive performance isn’t limited to one region. The film has managed to top the charts in countries like the Bahamas, Cyprus, Egypt, Guadeloupe, Jamaica, Kenya, Martinique, Mauritius, Oman, Qatar, Reunion, Romania, South Africa, Trinidad and Tobago, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and its home country, Nigeria.

And now, “Jagun Jagun: The Warrior” has secured the fifth spot in the non-English global charts, beating out other films like “Marry My Dead Body” from Korea, “Adipurush” from India, and “The Raid Redemption” from Indonesia, all of which were released during the same period.

This achievement is undoubtedly great news for Femi Adebayo, the producer, and for the broader Nigerian film industry as well. The fact that it has managed to achieve such success within a mere seven days since its release is indeed remarkable. All eyes are now on the upcoming seven-day performance report, which is bound to generate even more buzz.

“Jagun Jagun” follows the life of a young warrior who takes on a ruthless warlord, and boasts a stellar cast including Lateef Adedimeji, Adebayo Salami, Ibrahim Yekini, Bukunmi Oluwasina, Mr. Macaroni, Bimbo Ademoye, Odunlade Adekola, and Fathia Balogun, among others.

Jagun Jagun is currently streaming on Netflix