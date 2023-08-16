Jagun Jagun Takes the Global Charts by Storm – Hits 2.1 Million Views Globally on Netflix

In less than a week since its release, “Jagun Jagun” has climbed up the global charts on Netflix and now holds the fifth spot in the non-English category. The film directed by Adebayo Tijani and Tope Adebayo has garnered a whopping 2.1 million hours of viewing time on Netflix since it hit the screens on August 10, 2023. Notably, within just 48 hours of its release, “Jagun Jagun” managed to secure a spot in the top 10 in more than 17 countries.

This impressive performance isn’t limited to one region. The film has managed to top the charts in countries like the Bahamas, Cyprus, Egypt, Guadeloupe, Jamaica, Kenya, Martinique, Mauritius, Oman, Qatar, Reunion, Romania, South Africa, Trinidad and Tobago, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and its home country, Nigeria.

And now, “Jagun Jagun: The Warrior” has secured the fifth spot in the non-English global charts, beating out other films like “Marry My Dead Body” from Korea, “Adipurush” from India, and “The Raid Redemption” from Indonesia, all of which were released during the same period.

Read also: Fans Can’t Get Enough of Femi Adebayo’s Epic Yoruba Movie ‘Jagun Jagun’ on Netflix

This achievement is undoubtedly great news for Femi Adebayo, the producer, and for the broader Nigerian film industry as well. The fact that it has managed to achieve such success within a mere seven days since its release is indeed remarkable. All eyes are now on the upcoming seven-day performance report, which is bound to generate even more buzz.

“Jagun Jagun” follows the life of a young warrior who takes on a ruthless warlord, and boasts a stellar cast including Lateef Adedimeji, Adebayo Salami, Ibrahim Yekini, Bukunmi Oluwasina, Mr. Macaroni, Bimbo Ademoye, Odunlade Adekola, and Fathia Balogun, among others.

Jagun Jagun is currently streaming on Netflix

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija August 16, 2023

RMD Shares Fitness Journey, Learning Fight Sequences and Training With a Marine for Netflix’s ‘The Black Book’

In a recent Instagram post, Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD) provided a candid glimpse into the transformative journey he undertook for ...

YNaija August 16, 2023

The Delectable Azeezah Sama Captivates Audiences ata

First Official Screening: Shines Spotlight on the Ongoing Battle Against Gender-Based Violence Lagos, Nigeria – The anticipation and excitement of ...

YNaija August 15, 2023

Netflix Unveils Spectacular Lineup of 7 Nigerian Films and Series, Set to Premiere Later this Year

Netflix’s recent star-studded event, “Lights, Camera… Naija!” held in Lagos on August 13, 2023, has unveiled a sensational lineup of ...

YNaija August 11, 2023

Fans Can’t Get Enough of Femi Adebayo’s Epic Yoruba Movie ‘Jagun Jagun’ on Netflix

If you love a good movie that takes you on a wild adventure, then ‘Jagun Jagun’ is the one for ...

YNaija August 10, 2023

Nigerian Box Office Registers 15% Revenue Decline Despite Increased Cinema Attendance

In an intriguing twist for Nigeria’s entertainment industry, cinema attendance surged while box office revenues witnessed a sharp 15% decline ...

YNaija August 7, 2023

Filmmakers Funke Akindele and Kemi Adetiba Gear Up for New Movie Productions

In a triumphant return to the cinematic stage, acclaimed Nigerian filmmaker Funke Akindele graces the limelight with her latest movie ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail