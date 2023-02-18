Former Chelsea Winger Christian Atsu Found Dead in Turkey

Christian Atsu Twasam, a winger for Ghana and Hatayspor, has been confirmed dead following the earthquake in Turkey.

The Black Stars winger died 12 days after being trapped beneath rubble during the terrible earthquake that struck Hatay. He was only 31 when he passed away.

The player’s Turkish manager, Murat Uzunmehmet, confirmed Atsu was found dead in the rubble.

He tweeted, “Christian Atsu was found and unfortunately passed away.”

In his final appearance for Hatayspor, the former Newcastle United and Chelsea midfielder scored the game-winning goal in a victory against Kasimpasa.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the city of Hatay, where the player was based, just a few hours after the match ended.

Atsu last competed at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with the Ghana national team. Because of his desire to focus on club football, he took a temporary leave of absence from the squad.

