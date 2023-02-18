Tonto Dike blasts ex-husband Chuchill for neglecting their son, calls him a sperm donor

Tonto Dikeh, an actress in Nigeria’s film industry, claims that her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill is neglecting their son King Andre.

The youngster just turned 7, and his father sent a touching birthday message on Facebook.

Tonto Dikeh called him out for celebrating their son on his birthday despite his refusal to be involved in the boy’s upbringing.

The single mother claims he has never contributed to the boy’s school costs, and he hasn’t even asked about visiting rights, yet he still tells people he can’t see his son.

Tonto went on a long tirade on Instagram about how she has been caring for King Andre on her own while Churchill gets all the credit.

See the full post below.