Tonto Dike blasts ex-husband Chuchill for neglecting their son, calls him a sperm donor

Tonto Dikeh, an actress in Nigeria’s film industry, claims that her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill is neglecting their son King Andre.

The youngster just turned 7, and his father sent a touching birthday message on Facebook.

Tonto Dikeh called him out for celebrating their son on his birthday despite his refusal to be involved in the boy’s upbringing.

The single mother claims he has never contributed to the boy’s school costs, and he hasn’t even asked about visiting rights, yet he still tells people he can’t see his son.

Tonto went on a long tirade on Instagram about how she has been caring for King Andre on her own while Churchill gets all the credit.

See the full post below.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija February 18, 2023

Funke Akindele’s ‘Battle on Buka Street’ becomes Nollywood’s highest-earning film ever, grossing N640M

Funke Akindele’s ‘Battle on Buka Street’ has set a new record. After barely nine weeks in theaters, the comedy-drama has ...

YNaija February 18, 2023

Arsenal end winless run with a 4-2 victory against Aston Villa

Two stoppage-time goals helped Arsenal earn a thrilling 4-2 victory over Aston Villa on Saturday as Mikel Arteta’s side got ...

YNaija February 18, 2023

Former Chelsea Winger Christian Atsu Found Dead in Turkey

Christian Atsu Twasam, a winger for Ghana and Hatayspor, has been confirmed dead following the earthquake in Turkey. The Black ...

YNaija February 17, 2023

The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway and in True Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

YNaija February 17, 2023

Rema releases two new singles ‘Reason You’ and ‘Holiday’

Rema, the Nigerian artist, has put out two new songs titled, ‘Holiday’ and ‘Reason You’. The singles were released early ...

YNaija February 17, 2023

Mozambique Pastor dies after attempting 40-day Jesus fast

A preacher in Mozambique has reportedly passed away after undertaking a biblical 40-day fast. Pastor Francisco Barajah was found dead ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail