Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband Churchill celebrates third wedding anniversary with former PA

Churchill Olakunle, ex-husband of actress-turned-politician Tonto Dikeh, recently celebrated his third wedding anniversary with his wife, Rosy Meurer.

The happy couple commemorated the event with some sweet Instagram posts.

In the caption, Churchill simply wrote, “Happy third wedding anniversary my love.”

His wife in turn praised her king for being the pillar of their marriage, loving and battling for her.

The mother of one said: “Happy anniversary to the king of my heart. Thank you for understanding the meaning of ‘LOVE’.

“We may have struggles and bumps along the way but what is important is that we always have each other.

“No matter how many times we fight in a day, the love that we share is incomparable.

“A strong marriage rarely has two strong people at the same time. It has a husband and a wife who take turns being strong for each other.

“Thank you for being strong for me. Thank you for loving me and fighting with me too Lol.

“Thank you for being a good father and husband. We may not have it all together but together we have it all. I love you babe.”

The statement came after his ex-wife, Tonto Dike, made charges regarding his connection with Rosy, which he adamantly refuted.

Dikeh said that Churchill was having an affair with Meurer and spoiling her with gifts and vacations.

And she admitted that she was partly to blame for the marital turmoil that led to her and her husband filing for divorce barely two years after their 2015 wedding.