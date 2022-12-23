FG declares public holidays on December 26, 27, and January 2

The Federal Government has declared December 26 and 27, 2022, as public holidays to mark Christmas and Boxing Day.

It also declared Monday, January 2, 2023, as a holiday to mark the New Year.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the announcement in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, on Thursday, December 22, 1995.

Season’s greetings: Aregbesola felicitated Christians and all Nigerians all over the world.

He enjoined them to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ in deeds and follow his teachings, especially on faith, hope, and love.

Aregbesola reminded Nigerians that 2023 was an election and political transition year, and they should make it successful by voting peacefully and avoiding anything capable of undermining the exercise.

Meanwhile, Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, on Friday, December 23, 2022, said the Nigerian leader is “Ekwueme”.

Ekwueme is an Igbo word that means “one who says and does”.

Writing in his weekly column, Adesina said his principal promised improved security when he came into power in 2015 and delivered.

“We are thankful to God that things have improved with us security-wise, and would still get better. The name Ekwueme in Igbo, I am told, means someone that promises and fulfills. Someone who pledges and delivers.

“President Muhammadu Buhari came in 2015, vowing to secure the country, and sustain her unity. He has equally promised to bequeath a more secure country to his successor than the one he inherited in 2015. The President is Ekwueme. He has delivered, and will yet deliver more on his avowals,” Adesina wrote.