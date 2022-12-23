Tems continues winning streak with Oscar nomination

It has been announced that Temilade Openiyi, better known by her stage name Tems, a Nigerian singer, has been nominated for an Oscar.

The nominees in ten categories were just released by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).

Documentary Long Form, Documentary Short Form, Foreign Language Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, and Original Score are some of the categories.

Music (Original Song), Animation, Live Action, Sound Design, and Visual Effects are the others.

The ‘Crazy Things’ singer’s “Lift Me Up,” from the soundtrack of Marvel’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ was nominated for an Oscar in the ‘Music (Original Song)’ category.

Except for the International Feature Film category, each shortlist will be decided by members of the respective branch.

On January 24, 2023, the Academy will announce the official list of nominees for the 95th annual awards show.

On March 23, 2023, the Oscars will be held in the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

