The Federal Government claims that, since 2015, great progress has been made across the three main tenets of the current government.

The three main tenets were corruption prevention, economic growth, and increased security.

President Muhammadu Buhari declared this on Thursday night at the Ebonyi Maiden Honours Awards at the state Ecumenical Centre in Abakaliki.

Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Buhari’s Chief of Staff, delivered the president’s highest praise to Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi for the state’s progress under Umahi’s exemplary leadership.

“I commend Umahi on his support to the federal government policies on diversification of the economy through agriculture and ensuring food security.

“Today, Ebonyi state is one of the highest producers of rice in the country. This is a shining example of what is possible under a visionary and determined leader,” the president said.

Buhari remarked that it was important to promote exceptional service and leadership through the state award.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), former President Goodluck Jonathan has been named Great Grand Commander Of the Ebonyi Hall of Fame (GGCEHF).

In his response, Jonathan appreciated the honor and asked Umahi to keep setting an example of responsible leadership for the people of Nigeria.

Also, he praised Umahi for bringing up Ebonyi despite having few funds for massive construction projects.

“Umahi is doing well for his people and Nigeria at large. The award is a relevant thing and not just groundnut shared by the children.

“Awards are being given to those who have made significant contributions to the state of the nation. We are happy today, we have been honoured.

“So, we thank Ebonyi state government for recognising us and we promised to do our best to support them in any way and anywhere we are.

“As we have been honoured today, we are indebted to the state,” the former president stated.

According to NAN, the Inspector General of Police, Baba Alkali, and the family of the late General Sani Abacha, who founded the state were also award recipients.

Gen. Lucky Onyenuche, former governor of Abia, Theodore Orji, and the founding fathers of Ebonyi were among the other honorees for their selfless efforts for the development of the state.

Umahi had earlier stated that the purpose of the celebration was to honor people who had played pivotal roles in the establishment and growth of the state.

For their help with Ebonyi, he acknowledged the efforts of Buhari and Jonathan.