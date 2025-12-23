Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Dangote Refinery Launches Hotline

Dangote Refinery launches hotline

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has launched a hotline for Nigerians to report any MRS Oil Nigeria filling station that sells petrol above the newly approved pump price of ₦739 per liter.

This new development comes after Dangote Petroleum Refinery announced partnering with MRS to sell petrol at a lower price to Nigerians.

Dangote Refinery also warned other marketers against creating any form of scarcity, adding that it would supply over 50 million liters of petrol per day.

The federal government reported that despite improvements in crude oil production, earnings declined, with revenue 63.49% below the projected oil revenue for the first half of 2025.

This news was shared in the second-quarter budget performance report, which showed that gross oil revenue for the year, a total of over ₦9.32 trillion, was recorded between January and June, well below the over ₦25 trillion revenue target.

The 130 pupils and teachers who were kidnapped from their school, St. Mary Catholic school, were handed over to the Niger State Government yesterday by the security agents who had picked them up.

The rescued victims were released to the governor of Minna, Governor Umar Bago, who expressed gratitude over the safe return of the 280 people whom the terrorists had initially kidnapped.

The federal government announced its plans to implement the new tax laws with immediate effect by January 1st, 2026.

The new tax laws, which were met with outrage by Nigerians, have been deemed the final enactment by the President, after extensive consultations, legislative deliberations, and his own approvals.

The United States Department of Homeland Security has announced a new voluntary exit plan for immigrants, with the aim of ensuring that undocumented migrants leave the U.S. during the holiday season.

The U.S. plans to award migrants who choose to leave a $3,000 stipend, in addition to paying for the flight to their home countries, should they register to self-deport in the Home app by the end of the year.