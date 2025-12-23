Is a Nigerian Song Ever Going to Be Nominated for Grammy Song of the Year?

Funke Akindele Kicks Off Promotion for Her New Movie, “Finding Me,” Releasing on Prime Video on March 16

As Afrobeats continues to rise in popularity as one of Nigeria’s biggest cultural exports, Nigerian musicians have become increasingly visible on the global stage. With this, visibility has led to recognition from major international institutions, including the Grammy Awards, with nominations and historic wins. Yet, despite these milestones, one lingering question remains: will a Nigerian song ever break into the Grammys’ most prestigious category, Song of the Year?

While Grammy recognition is a significant achievement, it is difficult to ignore the pattern that has emerged over the years. Nigerian artists are frequently acknowledged within genre-specific or region-focused categories, particularly those tied to Africa or “global” music, but rarely beyond them. This trend has effectively placed Afrobeats in a box, limiting how far its recognition can extend within the Recording Academy.

This experience is not unique to Nigerian artists. As Afrobeats has grown, so too has K-pop, and even globally dominant K-pop acts have faced similar barriers. Despite massive worldwide audiences, they are often confined to genre-specific categories, with little acknowledgement in the Grammys’ biggest awards.

Against this backdrop, the possibility of a Nigerian song receiving a Song of the Year nomination feels both aspirational and uncertain.

A Brief History of Nigerian Grammy Recognition

Sade Adu

The first Nigerian to receive a Grammy Award was Sade Adu, who won Best New Artist in 1986. Her win remains a landmark moment, though her career was largely rooted in the UK and Western music spaces.

Wizkid

Wizkid’s Grammy journey began with his 2021 win for Best Music Video as a featured artist on Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl.” Since then, he has received multiple nominations, including Best Global Music Performance for “Essence” and Best Global Music Album for Made in Lagos in 2022.

In 2025, he earned a nomination for Best African Music Performance for “MMS,” a collaboration with Asake, and later received a 2026 nomination for his feature on Ayra Starr’s “Gimme Dat.”

Burna Boy

Burna Boy is the most nominated Nigerian artist in Grammy history, with 13 nominations and one win. He won Best Global Music Album in 2022 for Twice As Tall, making him the first Nigerian male artist to win a Grammy for an original body of work.

His nominations span albums like African Giant, Love, Damini, and I Told Them, as well as songs such as “Last Last,” “Alone,” “City Boys,” and “Sittin’ on Top of the World,” across categories including Best Global Music Performance, Best African Music Performance, and Best Melodic Rap Performance.

Tems

Tems has made history as the Nigerian artist with the most Grammy wins. She won Best Melodic Rap Performance in 2023 for her feature on Future’s “Wait for You” and followed it up with a 2025 win for Best African Music Performance with “Love Me Jeje.”

She has also received nominations for Best Global Music Album for Born in the Wild and Best R&B Song for “Burning,” bringing her total to eight nominations and two wins.

In addition to these artists, Asake, Ayra Starr, Davido, and Rema have all received Grammy nominations, further cementing Nigeria’s presence on the global stage.

The Ceiling Nigerian Artists Still Face

Despite these achievements, a consistent pattern remains. Nigerian and Afrobeats artists are rarely considered for the Grammys’ biggest categories, such as Song of the Year or Record of the Year, unless they are featured alongside American or Western artists.

This recurring exclusion reinforces the perception that Afrobeats is viewed as a niche genre rather than a global sound capable of competing equally with pop, hip-hop, or R&B. As a result, the idea of a Nigerian artist winning Song of the Year continues to feel distant, even as the genre dominates global charts and streaming platforms.

The Case for Stronger Local Recognition

This ongoing limitation highlights a broader issue: the lack of strong, credible music awards within Nigeria and Africa at large. In many countries, local award shows hold significant cultural weight and are celebrated independently of international validation.

In Nigeria, however, there are few award platforms that artists genuinely look forward to. Even The Headies, once considered the pinnacle of Nigerian music recognition, has struggled to maintain relevance. This vacuum has pushed artists to focus almost exclusively on international accolades like the Grammys as the ultimate measure of success.

What We Think

As Afrobeats continues to expand its global influence, Nigerian artists will likely continue to earn Grammy nominations and wins. Still, the question remains whether the Recording Academy is ready to embrace Nigerian music beyond regional and genre-specific categories fully.

Is a future where a Nigerian song earns a Song of the Year nomination closer than we think, or is Afrobeats still battling an invisible ceiling? Only time, sustained global impact, and systemic change within the awards ecosystem will tell.