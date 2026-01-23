Top 5 Stories of The Day | Tinubu Greenlights Oil Drilling and Olokola Port Revival in Ogun

Top 5 Podcasts of The Week You Don’t Want To Miss

Tinubu greenlights oil drilling and Olokola port revival in Ogun

US exit from the WHO becomes official after one year

FG releases ₦152bn as contractors demand outstanding payments

Akpabio takes Natasha suspension row to Supreme Court

Turkey moves to return 76 suspected Nigerian artefacts

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Fresh economic activity is set to begin in Ogun State as President Bola Tinubu has approved commercial oil drilling at Tongeji Island in Ipokia Local Government Area. Governor Dapo Abiodun made the announcement on Thursday in Abeokuta.

The President has also given the go-ahead for the immediate take-off of the long-awaited Olokola Deep Seaport project in Ogun Waterside. The governor described the move as a major breakthrough after years of delay.

Abiodun said the projects would boost coastal communities and ease pressure on Lagos ports. He added that Tinubu has directed rapid progress on the port, with construction expected to be well advanced by next year.

US exit from the WHO becomes official after one year

America’s decision to leave the World Health Organisation (WHO) has now formally taken effect, exactly one year after the withdrawal notice was issued. The move follows an order signed by President Donald Trump shortly after he returned to office.

The exit became valid today after the required one-year notice period expired. Although the United States was expected to settle its outstanding financial contributions before leaving, this condition was not met, and the WHO has no power to stop the withdrawal.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the move as a loss for both the US and the global health system. Trump has repeatedly argued that the organisation failed during the COVID-19 crisis and lacked independence from political influence.

FG releases ₦152bn as contractors demand outstanding payments

Following days of protests in Abuja, the federal government says it has paid ₦152 billion to contractors after confirming the completion of projects. The payment was announced by Minister of State for Finance Doris Uzoka Anite.

She explained that the funds were released only after strict checks, stressing that all payments must follow existing laws to protect public money. The announcement came after contractors protested over claims of unpaid debts running into trillions of naira.

While admitting delays may have caused hardship, the minister promised continued dialogue and fair treatment. Contractors, however, warned that unpaid budgets slow new projects and threaten jobs across the economy.

Akpabio takes Natasha suspension row to Supreme Court

The dispute over the suspension of Kogi Central senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has deepened, with Senate President Godswill Akpabio returning to the Supreme Court. Court papers seen on Thursday show he filed an application to uphold his appeal against earlier court rulings.

Akpabio is challenging decisions involving Akpoti-Uduaghan, the Senate, the National Assembly clerk, and the Senate ethics committee chairman. The case followed a February 2025 Senate session where the lawmaker raised claims of procedural breaches.

After her suspension was recommended, Akpoti-Uduaghan filed a lawsuit. A Federal High Court later ruled the action unconstitutional and excessive.

Turkey moves to return 76 suspected Nigerian artefacts

Talks are underway for the return of 76 wooden and metal artefacts believed to be Nigerian, after Turkish authorities traced the items earlier this year. Turkey’s ambassador to Nigeria, Mehmet Poroy, disclosed this during a visit to the culture minister in Abuja.

He said the objects would be handed back once Nigeria officially confirms ownership, adding that discussions could begin immediately. The development comes ahead of President Bola Tinubu’s planned state visit to Turkey next week.

Both countries are also pushing for a cultural cooperation deal covering film, arts exchanges, and women-focused creative programmes to deepen cultural ties and boost growth.