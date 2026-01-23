theme-sticky-logo-alt
January 23, 2026

Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (January 23rd-25th)

by YNaija
As January draws to a close, there are more events in Lagos focused on wellness, art exhibitions, and creative spaces.  Hosted by AMG projects, this is a group exhibition by Joy Adeboye, Nkechi Ebubedike, Bara Sketchbook, Akintoye Segun-Shiigo, Joshua Egesi, and Idera Oyeneyin. It is the perfect event for art enthusiasts, and it is open...
As January draws to a close, there are more events in Lagos focused on wellness, art exhibitions, and creative spaces. 

  1. Panorama 

Hosted by AMG projects, this is a group exhibition by Joy Adeboye, Nkechi Ebubedike, Bara Sketchbook, Akintoye Segun-Shiigo, Joshua Egesi, and Idera Oyeneyin. It is the perfect event for art enthusiasts, and it is open on the 23rd and 25th of January.

  1. New Beginnings 

Perfect for lovers of wellness-themed events, this is a yoga and vision board-making event happening on the 24th of January.

  1. For The Kulture

Happening on the 24th of January, this event is perfect for lovers of Afro house and house music.

  1. Not-So-Noisy Reading Party

This event is catered to readers who enjoy reading in an intimate setting whilst also appreciating community, and it is happening on the 24th of January.

  1. Lagos Tennis Showdown

Hosted by the Afro Tennis Club and held at the Lagos Country Club, this event is catered to lovers of tennis and sports enthusiasts. It is happening on the 24th of January.

  1. Pottery And Clay Painting

This event is also targeted towards people looking to pick up new activities for the weekend, and it is happening on the 24th of January.

  1. Candles & Cocktails

Happening on the 25th of January, this event is perfect for people looking to get into candle making.

  1. Lagos Trivia Night
Happening on the 25th of January, this event is perfect for people who enjoy competitive events.

  1. Paint Therapy And Sip

If you have been looking to pick up new hobbies this year, this weekly painting class is the way to go today, and it is happening on the 25th of January.

  1. The January Brunch 

Happening on Sunday, the 25th of January, this is the perfect event to close out the weekend, especially for those who love trying new meals.

