The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

After getting into a new relationship, a doctor finds out that his relationship could change the fate of the world as he knew it.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Mercy

Set in the near future, this movie features an advanced AI judge who tells a captive detective that he is on trial for the murder of his wife, forcing him to prove his innocence or die.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

The Rip

When a group of Miami officers unexpectedly find a secret stash of millions, internal conflicts rise up between them, putting their loyalty and self preservation skills to the test of what becomes a dangerous situation.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

The Big Fake

An hungry artist’s arrival in Rome signals the beginning of his big dreams, which leads him to becoming one of the greatest forgers in history.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Finding Her Edge

This series follows the life of three sisters who have to navigate the pressure that comes with their family’s figure skating legacy.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Can This Love Be Translated?

A multilingual interpreter finds himself interpreting for a charismatic superstar who is new to fame, and finds himself falling in love with her.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Preparation For The Next Life

When a Uyghur woman makes the bold move to New York to find a stable job and build a new life for herself, she encounters a young soldier who has demons of his own; they both learn to lean on each other.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Steal

This thriller series follows the life of an ordinary office worker at a pension fund investment company who finds herself caught in the heart of a heist.

It is available for streaming on prime video.

Mr Nobody Against Putin

A Russian teacher makes the bold decision to document his school becoming a war recruitment center during the Ukraine invasion, which reveals the ethical dilemma faced by educators.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Mother Of Flies

Faced with a deadly diagnosis, a young woman seeks the help of an old woman who practices dark magic in order to find a cure for her illness.

It is available for streaming on Shudder.