Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Turkey Pushes for Easier Nigeria Entry Through E-visa Access

Ankara has asked Nigeria to allow Turkish citizens to use its electronic visa system, a move aimed at cutting delays and boosting trade links. The request was made by Turkish ambassador Mehmet Poroy during a meeting with Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji Ojo in Abuja.

Poroy said Turkish applicants face difficulties because Nigeria has no visa office in Istanbul, forcing them to travel to Ankara. He noted that inclusion in the e visa scheme would support Turkish investors and business travellers.

Tunji Ojo assured that Nigeria supports genuine business travel and transparent visa processes. Both sides agreed to improve cooperation, ease visa procedures, and strengthen economic and diplomatic ties.

Recent World Bank estimates suggest Nigeria’s economy is gaining pace, with growth now expected to reach 4.4 percent in 2026, up from an earlier projection of 3.7 percent. The bank also revised its 2027 outlook upward to the same level.

The report says Nigeria likely expanded by 4.2 percent in 2025, stronger than first predicted. Globally, growth forecasts were nudged higher, with the world economy now projected to grow by 2.6 percent in 2026 and 2.7 percent in 2027.

Despite this resilience, the World Bank warned that growth remains uneven and debt levels are high. It urged governments to boost investment, trade, skills, and technology to avoid long-term stagnation.

Plans are underway to release 38 students of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, arrested after a protest over insecurity in Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State. The presidency confirmed on Tuesday that the process for their release has begun.

The president’s aide on student engagement, Sunday Asefon, said the breakthrough followed interventions by the Edo State governor, key ministers, student leaders, and other stakeholders, praising dialogue and concern for student welfare.

Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigerian Students has insisted on the unconditional release of all detained students. The group criticised the arrests, saying its engagement with authorities has secured assurances that all verified students will be freed.

A fierce lobbying contest is unfolding in Washington as Nigeria’s government and Biafran secessionist groups battle to shape US views on the country’s security crisis. Abuja moved quickly after Donald Trump warned of possible military action, spending heavily to counter claims of a Christian genocide.

President Bola Tinubu’s allies signed a $750,000 monthly contract with Republican linked DCI Group to defend Nigeria’s record, push favourable visa and trade policies, and stress efforts to protect both Christians and Muslims. The deal far outweighs Biafran lobbying spending.

Meanwhile, a Biafran group in exile is paying a smaller firm to seek sanctions on Nigerian officials and US backing for a future Biafra. The lobbying fight is happening alongside closer US-Nigeria security cooperation, raising the stakes for both sides.

Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to remove tariffs on thousands of products under a new trade pact aimed at boosting exports and investment. The Federal Government said the deal will open wider access for Nigerian goods, firms, and professionals in the UAE.

Under the agreement, Nigeria will drop tariffs on 6,243 UAE products, removing most immediately and phasing out others within five years. In return, the UAE will eliminate tariffs on 7,315 Nigerian products in stages, while excluding some sensitive items.

Signed in January 2026, the partnership supports Nigeria’s push to grow non-oil exports and diversify its economy through stronger global trade ties.