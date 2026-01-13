Events Happening In Lagos This Week (January 12th-18th)

The holiday festivities might be over, but Lagos has not run short of events to attend to bring a little bit of excitement and joy into your week. From dancing classes to vision board sessions, food-centric events, and art classes, there is something for everyone.
- La Noche Latina
Perfect for those looking to immerse themselves in Latin culture, including the food and dancing scene, this event is happening on the 14th of January.
- Industry Night
Happening on the 14th of January, this event is perfect for lovers of evening events, great music and good drinks.
- The Garage
Happening on the 15th of January, this event is perfect for lovers of amapiano, Afro-house, and Afrobeat music.
- Around The Table
This event revolves around food, cultural understanding, and an intimate space. It is happening on the 16th of January.
- Vision Board & Sip
This event is perfect for people hoping to start the year organised with like-minded people, and it is happening on the 17th of January.
- Pottery And Clay Painting
This event is perfect for art enthusiasts and creatives who hope to develop a talent in pottery, and it is happening on the 17th of January.
- Ajara Pop Up
This event is perfect for food lovers and cooking enthusiasts who enjoy the chance to try new flavours. It is happening on the 17th of January.
- Soundtrack To A Coup D’Etat
Happening on the 17th of January, this event is perfect for film enthusiasts and art lovers.
- Joint Venture
Perfect for business-oriented individuals, this event focuses on potential partnerships between developers and capital partners and is happening on the 18th of January.
- Macrame Knotty Loops
Perfect for those looking to pick up a new hobby or side project this new year, this creative workshop is happening on the 18th of January.