January 13, 2026
Events Happening In Lagos This Week (January 12th-18th)

Perfect for those looking to immerse themselves in Latin culture, including the food and dancing scene, this event is happening on the 14th of January.
The holiday festivities might be over, but Lagos has not run short of events to attend to bring a little bit of excitement and joy into your week. From dancing classes to vision board sessions, food-centric events, and art classes, there is something for everyone. 

  1. La Noche Latina 

Perfect for those looking to immerse themselves in Latin culture, including the food and dancing scene, this event is happening on the 14th of January.

  1. Industry Night

Happening on the 14th of January, this event is perfect for lovers of evening events, great music and good drinks.

  1. The Garage 

Happening on the 15th of January, this event is perfect for lovers of amapiano, Afro-house, and Afrobeat music. 

  1. Around The Table

This event revolves around food, cultural understanding, and an intimate space. It is happening on the 16th of January. 

  1. Vision Board & Sip

This event is perfect for people hoping to start the year organised with like-minded people, and it is happening on the 17th of January.

  1. Pottery And Clay Painting

This event is perfect for art enthusiasts and creatives who hope to develop a talent in pottery, and it is happening on the 17th of January. 

  1. Ajara Pop Up

This event is perfect for food lovers and cooking enthusiasts who enjoy the chance to try new flavours. It is happening on the 17th of January. 

  1. Soundtrack To A Coup D’Etat

Happening on the 17th of January, this event is perfect for film enthusiasts and art lovers. 

  1. Joint Venture 

Perfect for business-oriented individuals, this event focuses on potential partnerships between developers and capital partners and is happening on the 18th of January.

  1. Macrame Knotty Loops 

Perfect for those looking to pick up a new hobby or side project this new year, this creative workshop is happening on the 18th of January.

Ayomitide Adeyinka is a writer who loves turning complex ideas into stories people actually want to read. With a political science degree and five years in the content trenches, he has written about everything from Nigerian culture and politics to blockchain technology and brand strategies.
