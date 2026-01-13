Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NRS and KPMG Seek Common Ground in Abuja Over Alleged Tax Errors

10 Most Featured Actors in Nollywood in 2024 So Far

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | FG Declares State of Emergency in Onne Port Over Arms Deal

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Key figures from the National Revenue Service and KPMG Nigeria met in Abuja to iron out disputes linked to Nigeria’s newly introduced tax laws. The talks followed growing concern within the business community over the scope and impact of the reforms.

KPMG had earlier flagged alleged gaps and inconsistencies in the laws, warning they could affect taxation on shares, dividends and foreign businesses. While government officials initially pushed back, the meeting allowed for clearer explanations.

During the engagement, NRS chairman Zacch Adedeji clarified grey areas, while KPMG said its views had been misunderstood. Both sides agreed to continue dialogue, with KPMG praising the progress made in implementation.

Kidnappers demand ₦100m for eight Edo community members

Fear has gripped Imoga Kingdom in Edo North after gunmen abducted eight indigenes from a hotel along the Imoga Ibillo road on Friday night. The victims were said to be returning from a social event and had lodged at Star Boy Hotel.

According to the Okpahi of Imoga, Oba Patrick Obajoye, the attackers arrived in army uniforms, posed as guests and later seized phones before marching the victims into the bush.

The abductors initially demanded ₦100 million but later reduced it to ₦70 million. They also suggested selling the hotel owner’s vehicle. One woman is among those held, raising concern within the community.

IPMAN reveals that Dangote Refinery has reduced the number of petrol imports

Most fuel marketers have stopped bringing petrol into Nigeria as local supply has improved, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria has said. Its president, Abubakar Garima, noted that steady output from the Dangote refinery has kept fuel available nationwide, even during peak periods.

Garima said independent marketers control about 85% of filling stations, making them best placed to judge supply needs. With petrol widely available, he questioned the need for further imports.

He urged the government to back Dangote to boost production and attract investors. Garima also called for more refineries to create jobs and help Nigeria shift from fuel imports to exports.

Visa regulations widen as the US revokes over 100,000 permits

More than 100,000 United States visas have been cancelled since President Donald Trump began his second term last January, according to the US State Department. Earlier figures released in November 2025 showed about 80,000 revocations, largely involving business and tourist visitors who overstayed.

The department said 8,000 students and about 2,500 specialised workers were also affected. Many lost their visas after encounters with law enforcement, including drug offences, child abuse allegations and drink driving cases.

US officials said the policy is aimed at public safety. Since returning to office, Trump has tightened immigration rules, reviewed millions of visas and imposed new travel restrictions on several countries, including Nigeria.

Trump weighs military option as Iran protest death toll rises

Fresh tensions are building between Washington and Tehran as President Donald Trump considers possible air strikes to halt Iran’s violent crackdown on protesters. The White House said civilians are being killed openly, while rights groups report hundreds of deaths since demonstrations began in late December.

A Norway-based organisation claims at least 648 protesters have died, including children, though the figures are hard to verify due to a prolonged internet shutdown. Thousands more are said to be injured as unrest spreads across the country.

Despite the strong warnings, US officials say diplomacy is still open. The White House confirmed quiet contacts with Iranian officials, even as Trump warned that military action remains a serious option if killings continue.