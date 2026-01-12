9 Must-See Art Exhibitions in Lagos Before January Ends

January is an exciting month for art enthusiasts, while it is relatively slower when compared to Art November, this month also promises great art exhibitions but from diverse artists displaying their creativity in Lagos art galleries.

The Young Contemporaries

Hosted by Rele Gallery, this is a group show featuring works from Tumininu Gbebire, Gideon Okoro and Tobiloba Fasalejo.

The exhibition opened to the public on the 10th of January and will continue for the entirety of the month.

I Am Not Governed By My Flesh

Hosted by the Affinity Gallery, this is a solo exhibition by Lulama Wolf that began on the 5th of November, and is one of the greatest examples of how much Art November has become prevalent in the art space. It is running until the 17th of January.

Panorama

Hosted by AMG projects, this is a group exhibition by Joy Adeboye, Nkechi Ebubedike, Bara Sketchbook, Akintoye Segun-Shiigo, Joshua Egesi and Idera Oyeneyin. It is slated to exhibit until the 24th of January.

The Weight Of Things

This group exhibition is hosted by Kokopelli Gallery, and it is a group exhibition by Keke Momoh, Gbenga Mathew, Tijani Ogunlende and Mobolaji Otuyelu. It began late 2025 and will be up until the 24th of January 2026.

Where Work Lives

Hosted by the Adegbola Gallery, this exhibition has had several opening and closing dates, but the last began on the 1st of January, and it will continue to exhibit until the 25th of January. It is a solo exhibition of archival materials and designs from Demas Nwoko.

Katharsis Rebirth

This solo exhibition, hosted by the African Artist Foundation, is by Mary Stefanou and it runs until the 31st of January.

The First Touch

This pottery workshop and exhibition is one hosted by BYD Nigeria showroom and is an exhibition by Clay of Lagos. It began on the 5th of January and will run until the 31st of January.

Bobo

Hosted by Nahous, this solo exhibition by Olaoluslawn began in late 2025 and will continue until the end of January, and possibly into February.

Collecting Now2

Just like was present during Art November, where there was a variety of group exhibitions exploring contemporary art, this art exhibition explores the evolving views on contemporary art.

It is a group exhibition through the lens of Nigerian collectors, Femi Akinsanya, Bimpe Nkontchou, Nonso Okpala, Tayo Odunsi, Yemi Ogunbiyi, and Ifeyinwa Momah. This exhibition is hosted by the Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art and is open throughout January.