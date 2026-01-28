Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Atiku Describes APC Rule as Worse than Military Rule and Promises ADC as a Fresh Hope

Chude Jideonwo’s film ‘Is it your money?’ wins Best Documentary prize at BON

Nigeria, Turkey seal nine deals as Tinubu visits Ankara

Wike draws the line as the Court orders Abuja workers back

Nigerians’ frustration returns as National Grid fails three times in weeks

Save the Children says at least 1,683 learners were kidnapped between 2014 and 2022

Speaking in Abuja, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar described the APC-led government as the worst administration he has seen in almost 40 years of political life. He made the remarks at the launch of The Loyalist, a book by ADC spokesman Bolaji Abdullahi.

Atiku said the African Democratic Congress brings together people from different political backgrounds who are committed to rebuilding Nigeria and restoring democratic values. He called the alliance a rare chance to correct the country’s direction.

He added that many leaders who helped form the APC are now disillusioned. According to him, Nigerians must again unite to build a credible alternative that truly serves the people.

Nigeria, Turkey seal nine deals as Tinubu visits Ankara

Fresh momentum has been added to Nigeria-Turkey relations after both countries signed nine cooperation agreements during President Bola Tinubu’s state visit to Ankara. The deals were concluded after talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The agreements cover areas such as defence, trade, education, media, diaspora affairs, halal standards, and cooperation between foreign service institutions. A joint trade committee was also created to boost economic engagement.

Turkey said it is targeting a trade volume of $5 billion with Nigeria. Erdoğan confirmed that discussions are already underway, stressing both countries’ commitment to deeper economic and diplomatic ties.

Wike draws the line as the Court orders Abuja workers back

A firm warning has been issued to striking Federal Capital Territory workers, with Minister Nyesom Wike urging them to resume duties or face legal consequences. The call followed a National Industrial Court ruling ending the strike that had stalled services in Abuja for more than a week.

Wike accused political interests of taking over the protest, saying talks were already ongoing and many demands were either unreasonable or already settled. He stressed that the rule of law must be respected.

The minister revealed that over ₦12bn has been approved for January salaries and said improved reforms had pushed FCT revenue above ₦30bn.

Nigerians’ frustration returns as National Grid fails three times in weeks

Fresh worries are growing over Nigeria’s electricity supply after the national grid collapsed three times in less than a month. The latest incident, which happened on Tuesday, was the second in four days, raising fears of a return to frequent system failures.

Power distribution companies blamed the outages on a sharp drop in electricity generation, though they insist the sector is not slipping back to past instability. Generation reportedly fell dramatically within an hour, leaving DisCos without power to distribute.

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company confirmed the blackout, saying restoration timelines were unclear as engineers worked with industry partners to stabilise supply.

Save the Children says at least 1,683 learners were kidnapped between 2014 and 2022

New figures paint a grim picture of schooling in Nigeria. Save the Children says at least 1,683 learners were kidnapped between 2014 and 2022, with 184 killed and dozens of school buildings destroyed. UNICEF also reports that 10.5 million primary school-aged children are not in school.

Girls make up about 60% of those out of classrooms, deepening concerns about inequality. The charity is urging stronger funding, safer schools and full enforcement of the Safe Schools Declaration.

Save the Children says young people must help redesign education, stressing they are drivers of change, not just future beneficiaries.