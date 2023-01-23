Frank Lampard sacked by Everton after defeat at West Ham

Frank Lampard has been fired as Everton’s manager with the team wallowing in 19th place in the Premier League and losing eight of their past nine games across all competitions.

The former England midfielder was sacked after Saturday’s disastrous 2-0 loss to West Ham.

Everton is now two points behind the safety zone and has only 15 points from 20 league games this season.

Lampard talked with owner Moshiri, chairman Bill Kenwright, and director of football Kevin Thelwell over the weekend and had acknowledged that things will change following Saturday’s 2-0 loss at West Ham.

Moshiri shockingly abdicated responsibility for Lampard’s future as he exited the London Stadium, telling a Sky Sports News reporter, “It’s not my decision” about coaches.

Everton’s players were granted Monday off following their loss to West Ham and are not scheduled to return to Finch Farm until Tuesday.

While the club searches for a new manager, Under 18s head coach Leighton Baines and Under 21s head coach Paul Tait will handle daily operations.

Before the loss to West Ham, Lampard urged his team to show some guts by putting in a week of hard work in preparation for the relegation match.

However, his war cry appeared to fall on deaf ears as the Toffees barely fought in their loss.

Lampard spoke with Everton fans before the game, and many assumed the former Derby and Chelsea manager was already exhausted.

Since the World Cup, the Toffees have earned only one point in five league games, a draw against Manchester City, and have also been eliminated from the FA Cup by Manchester United.

In recent weeks, they’ve lost to fellow strugglers Wolves, Southampton, and West Ham, rendering Lampard’s situation unsustainable.

After their loss to Southampton earlier this month, players such as Yerry Mina and Anthony Gordon were challenged by enraged fans who were protesting the club’s very unpopular board.

Lampard leaves Goodison Park having won only 12 of his 44 games in charge of the club while suffering 23 defeats – giving him a victory percentage of 27%.