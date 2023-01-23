Tinubu has Alzheimer’s, cannot hold a cup of tea – APC Ex-Campaign Director

Hajia Naja’atu Muhammad, the former Director of Civil Society in the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate for the 2023 election, Bola Tinubu, stated that Tinubu exhibited clear symptoms of dementia when she visited him in London, United Kingdom for a private meeting.

Muhammad elaborated on her reasons for ditching Tinubu, stating that the ex-governor of Lagos State is afflicted with major health issues.

She said, “Asiwaju (Tinubu) that I sat with for two hours, he slept most of the time, it was Bisi Akande that I was really talking to,” she told The Whistler.

“Most importantly he is not only physically unfit, he is mentally unfit, whether we want it or not, this is the truth. It’s not that I hate him, I respect him because I have heard of one or two people that he assisted which is good.

“He has very serious dementia, I believe he has Alzheimer’s because he cannot even hold a cup of tea.”

Muhammad resigned as Tinubu’s Campaign Director, stating that the difficulties facing Nigeria compel her to continue fighting for a better nation with a clear conscience.