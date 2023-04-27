The Sports Blog: Lampard Optimistic Despite Challenges in Building Cohesive Team at Chelsea

Frank Lampard, the current manager of Chelsea, has been facing a lot of criticism due to the club’s poor performance, with five successive defeats under his charge. Despite this, Lampard believes that his reputation as a manager has not been affected by the recent losses.

Chelsea’s season has been disappointing, with their latest defeat coming at the hands of Brentford, who won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. Lampard, who took over from Graham Potter in September, has not been able to improve the team’s performance, and reports suggest that Mauricio Pochettino may replace him as the next permanent manager.

Lampard’s reputation had already been tarnished following his sacking at Everton in January, where he left the team in the midst of a relegation battle. With Chelsea currently sitting in 11th place, Lampard’s future prospects may be at risk, but he believes that potential employers must consider the state of the club when he took over.

Despite Chelsea’s poor performance, Lampard remains proud to manage the team and believes that his first year with the club was successful. He is aware of the problems faced by the team and is committed to addressing them.

Chelsea’s current poor run of form is partly due to the difficulties in creating a cohesive team from the disparate group of players assembled during co-owner Todd Boehly’s spending spree in the past year. Lampard acknowledges these challenges and understands that building belief takes time.

Although Lampard has struggled to turn things around at Chelsea, he remains optimistic and determined to bring success to the team. He recognizes the need to improve performance and believes that this is achievable with the right approach and time.

“I want to win games, that’s clear. But I understand the problems as to why we’re probably not winning games,” he said.

“I got asked before about belief and how we’re going to change that. I can’t just say ‘lads, believe’ and they’re going to run out and believe all of a sudden.

“Those things take time and they take a bit of work, then maybe something goes in your favour. Against Brentford, nothing went in our favour.”