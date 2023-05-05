Messi to Chelsea? New owner Todd Boehly considers making a statement signing

According to recent reports, Chelsea is just one of the several top-tier football clubs keeping tabs on Lionel Messi’s next move as he appears to be leaving Paris Saint-Germain. Despite the financial turmoil at his former club Barcelona, Messi hopes to make a comeback and rejoin his beloved side.

The Argentine striker received a two-week suspension without pay after missing a training session at PSG, citing a commercial commitment in Saudi Arabia as the reason. With Barcelona needing to slash their wage bill by a staggering £180m to comply with La Liga rules, many leading European football teams understand that landing Messi may not be an easy feat.

However, rumors suggest that Chelsea’s new owner, Todd Boehly, is interested in signing the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, despite their previous attempts during the Roman Abramovich era failing to materialize.

Messi, who has never played in the Premier League, has been close to joining Chelsea before. In 2014, a FaceTime call with then-Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho almost sealed the deal, but the player’s agent and father intervened, and the transfer fell through.

With Boehly eager to make a statement this summer following a disappointing debut season, signing the greatest player of all time would be a massive coup for Chelsea. However, it’s worth noting that Messi’s age and wage demands may pose a challenge, and he may not be the solution to Chelsea’s current struggles, as they sit 12th in the Premier League standings.

Nonetheless, Messi’s impressive record of 20 goals and 19 assists in 37 appearances for PSG this season, coupled with his recent World Cup win, make him a hot commodity. As a free agent at the end of the season, his future is up for grabs, and only time will tell which club Messi will call home next.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija May 3, 2023

Lionel Messi’s future uncertain at PSG following suspension after unapproved Saudi Arabia trip

Lionel Messi, the Argentine superstar footballer, has found himself in hot water at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after travelling to Saudi ...

YNaija May 2, 2023

Women’s World Cup: FIFA President Infantino Threatens European TV Blackout Over ‘Disappointing’ Broadcast Offers

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has warned that major European countries could face a blackout of this year’s Women’s World Cup ...

YNaija April 27, 2023

The Sports Blog: Lampard Optimistic Despite Challenges in Building Cohesive Team at Chelsea

Frank Lampard, the current manager of Chelsea, has been facing a lot of criticism due to the club’s poor performance, ...

YNaija April 26, 2023

The Sports Blog: Manchester City vs Arsenal – Who Will Be Crowned Champions?

It’s crunch time in the Premier League and the title race is heating up! While the trophy may not be ...

YNaija April 25, 2023

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote nearing acquisition of French football club

Reports have emerged that the wealthiest man in Africa, Aliko Dangote, is set to enter the world of football ownership ...

YNaija April 25, 2023

Man Utd set to offer £300,000-a-week contract to Harry Kane

According to The Mirror, Manchester United will make Harry Kane an offer of a contract worth £300,000 per week to ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail