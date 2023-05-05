Messi to Chelsea? New owner Todd Boehly considers making a statement signing

According to recent reports, Chelsea is just one of the several top-tier football clubs keeping tabs on Lionel Messi’s next move as he appears to be leaving Paris Saint-Germain. Despite the financial turmoil at his former club Barcelona, Messi hopes to make a comeback and rejoin his beloved side.

The Argentine striker received a two-week suspension without pay after missing a training session at PSG, citing a commercial commitment in Saudi Arabia as the reason. With Barcelona needing to slash their wage bill by a staggering £180m to comply with La Liga rules, many leading European football teams understand that landing Messi may not be an easy feat.

However, rumors suggest that Chelsea’s new owner, Todd Boehly, is interested in signing the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, despite their previous attempts during the Roman Abramovich era failing to materialize.

Messi, who has never played in the Premier League, has been close to joining Chelsea before. In 2014, a FaceTime call with then-Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho almost sealed the deal, but the player’s agent and father intervened, and the transfer fell through.

With Boehly eager to make a statement this summer following a disappointing debut season, signing the greatest player of all time would be a massive coup for Chelsea. However, it’s worth noting that Messi’s age and wage demands may pose a challenge, and he may not be the solution to Chelsea’s current struggles, as they sit 12th in the Premier League standings.

Nonetheless, Messi’s impressive record of 20 goals and 19 assists in 37 appearances for PSG this season, coupled with his recent World Cup win, make him a hot commodity. As a free agent at the end of the season, his future is up for grabs, and only time will tell which club Messi will call home next.