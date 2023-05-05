Why Does Everyone Love Content Creator Kie Kie?

Nigerian skit maker Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori aka Kiekie is one of the most loved celebrities in Nigeria and for good reason. The talented mother of one has captured the hearts of many with her exceptional comedic performances and infectious personality. It’s no surprise that she’s quickly becoming one of the most sought-after entertainers in the country.

Kiekie is best known for her Youtube series “Tailor Oran,” where she plays the role of a tailor who always messes up her clients’ clothes.

But “Tailor Oran” is just one of many projects that Kiekie has worked on. She has acted in several movies and TV series, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

Recently, Kiekie added to her already impressive list of accomplishments by bagging three nominations at the African Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Her exceptional performance in the movie “Fake Alert,” where she starred alongside Mercy Johnson, and the series “Back From the Future” with BBNaija’s Elozonam earned her nominations. Kiekie was also nominated for Best Online Social Content Creator, which is a testament to her incredible ability to engage and entertain her fans online.

It’s no wonder that Kiekie is loved by many. Her unique brand of comedy is relatable, and she has a way of connecting with her audience that makes her stand out. Whether she’s creating funny skits, acting in movies, or hosting shows, Kie Kie always manages to keep her fans entertained.

And speaking of hosting, Kiekie is set to host season two of the sensational dating show, “Hello Mr. Right,” on StarTimes. The show promises to be an exciting one, with N20 million worth of prizes for winners.

Not many people know that Kiekie started out as a fashion influencer. Speaking during an interview on the Tea with Tay podcast, she said “I said to myself if I was not given a platform, I would create one myself. As of that time, I had started posting fashion content, and I had 20,000 followers on Instagram.”

Kiekie also noted that she was very mischievous as a child. She said, “I am the last child. Being the last child comes with a lot of mischief. I was very mischievous as a child. And, that made me get away with many things. I attended a girls-only school, and I stayed in the hostel. Since I was very young, my parents had known that I was going to be a child of wonders. At no point did they try to stop me.”

In a world where negativity seems to dominate, Kiekie is a shining example of the power of positivity and laughter. Through her skits, movies, and TV shows, she has touched the hearts and lives of millions of Nigerians and beyond, spreading joy and happiness wherever she goes.

Despite the challenges, she has remained focused on her dreams and has continued to create content that resonates with her audience and we all are at the edge of our seats waiting for her next breakthrough.