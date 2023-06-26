Ilkay Gundogan Joins Barcelona on Free Transfer with a Release Clause of 400 Million Euros

In a stunning development, Barcelona has announced the signing of German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer from Manchester City. The 32-year-old has committed to a two-year contract with the option for an additional year, featuring a release clause of 400 million euros ($436 million). Gundogan’s arrival brings with it a wealth of experience and expertise that has solidified his status as one of the premier midfielders of the past decade.

Barcelona, in an official statement, praised Gundogan’s exceptional qualities, citing his presence on the field, his knack for finding the back of the net, and his exceptional reading of the game. These attributes have undoubtedly played a crucial role in Manchester City’s successes, particularly during their remarkable treble-winning season, where Gundogan captained the team. Notably, he scored two crucial goals in the FA Cup final against local rivals Manchester United.

Pep Guardiola, the mastermind behind Manchester City’s triumphs, had openly expressed his desire to retain Gundogan and extend his contract. However, the German international has decided to embark on a new adventure at Barcelona. His departure leaves a void in City’s midfield, but they are already making strides to secure the services of Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea to help fill the void left by Gundogan.

Gundogan, expressing his gratitude, spoke fondly of his time at Manchester City, stating, “This club made me realize all my dreams, and I will forever be thankful for this opportunity.” He further added, “I will carry City always in my heart. Once a blue, always a blue.” These heartfelt words are a testament to the profound impact that Manchester City has had on Gundogan’s career.

Gundogan’s move to Manchester City in 2016 marked Pep Guardiola’s first signing for the club, with the midfielder joining for a reported fee of approximately 20 million pounds ($25 million). Prior to his time at City, Gundogan enjoyed success with Borussia Dortmund, where he secured the Bundesliga title and the German Cup in 2012. Over the course of his tenure at Manchester City, Gundogan amassed an impressive record of 60 goals in 304 appearances and claimed 12 major trophies.

Khaldoon Al Mubarak, the chairman of Manchester City, lavished praise on Gundogan’s contributions, labeling him as “tremendous” and emphasizing his pivotal role in the club’s historic treble-winning campaign. Al Mubarak declared that Gundogan’s captaincy during the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League triumphs would forever cement his place in the annals of Manchester City’s history.

Txiki Begiristain, City’s director of football, lauded Gundogan’s intelligence, leadership, and unwavering commitment to the club. He described Gundogan as an inspiration to everyone at the club, both on and off the field.