Barcelona striker Lewandowski issued three-match ban for ‘disrespect’ towards the referee

Robert Lewandowski has been banned for three Barcelona matches following his red card in last week’s 2-1 victory against Osasuna.

The 34-year-old striker, who is now representing Poland at the World Cup, received two yellow cards, the second for an elbow to David Garcia’s face.

Gerard Pique received a four-game suspension for abusing the referee at halftime in response to this decision.

After that game, though, former Spanish defender Pique retired.

“It’s funny, because the gesture was for Xavi, not for the referee,” said Lewandowski last week at a ceremony where he received the Golden Boot for finishing as Europe’s top scorer last season at Bayern Munich.

“Last week, I think, we already talked about being careful if we were booked, because something like that could happen, and, in the end, it did.

“It’s my fault, I saw two yellow cards, but the gesture was for (Xavi).”

Barcelona has said they will appeal against Lewandowski’s ban, which the Spanish football association awarded because of a gesture showing a “contemptuous attitude towards the referees”.

After returning from Qatar, he will miss La Liga games against Espanyol, Atletico Madrid, and Getafe.

