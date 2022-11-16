Adesua Etomi releases debut EP ‘Sue Me’

The Nigerian singer and actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington has released her first EP, also called “Sue Me.”

On Wednesday, the singer announced the release of the five-track project on streaming services.

Some of the songs on the album are “Dogged A Bullet,” “Intro,” “Hold You Down,” “Too Much,” and “Champ’s Song,” which features her husband, Banky W.

In “Hold Down,” the singer promises to always stand by her beloved regardless of the circumstances.

In “Dogged A Bullet,” Susu tells a very sad story.

She also expresses her joy at having recovered from the ordeal and escaping her former lover’s “bullet.”

In February of this year, the actress said she was going to start making music.

The mother of one also released her first single, which was called “So Natural.”