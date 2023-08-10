Mavin Records Welcomes Lifesize Teddy as She Unveils Her Debut EP ‘LST’

Mavin Records, the iconic music label established by Don Jazzy, has unveiled its newest gem, Lifesize Teddy.

The excitement was palpable as Don Jazzy himself took to his Instagram page to introduce the world to this remarkable female rapper, an embodiment of dedication and perseverance.

Lifesize Teddy’s journey to this momentous signing was nothing short of inspiring. A proud graduate of the Mavin Academy, she symbolizes the values of faith and hard work that the label holds dear.

Don Jazzy’s post was accompanied by a video capturing the significant moment when Lifesize Teddy received the coveted treasure box from the record label, a visual representation of her musical dreams coming to fruition.

Sharing his sentiments, Don Jazzy wrote, “Unveiling a new artist is a reminder of how an artist has let themselves go through the laid-down process of the Mavin academy, the testament of our faith in them and the coming together of our hard work.”

Founded on May 8, 2012, in the wake of the closure of Mo’ Hits Records, Mavin Records has grown to become a towering institution in the Afropop landscape. Over the past decade, the label has unleashed remarkable musical collaborations, including their latest venture, ‘Chapter X,’ a celebratory project released in 2022 to mark the label’s illustrious 10-year anniversary.

Mavin Records is no stranger to nurturing and showcasing musical talent. With stars like Rema, Ladipoe, Crayon, Magixx, Johnny Drille, and Boy Spyce, the label continues to be a powerhouse of creativity and innovation. The legacy of Mavin Records has also been graced by luminaries like Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks, Wande Coal, and Korede Bello.

Lifesize Teddy’s debut EP, aptly titled ‘Lifesize Teddy EP,’ introduces listeners to a tantalizing fusion of genres and styles across its five mesmerizing tracks. The opening track, ‘Air,’ demonstrates her rap prowess and sets the tone for the musical journey ahead. With ‘Hypnotic,’ Lifesize Teddy skillfully blends pop and hip-hop, delivering a high-energy narrative of desire that captivates the senses.

‘Butterflies,’ the third track, encapsulates the fervor and enchantment of young love, resonating with its eager electricity. And in ‘John Wick,’ Lifesize Teddy explores the dynamic realms of Afrobeats and street pop, showcasing her versatility and fearless approach to music.

The EP’s grand finale arrives with ‘Prophecy,’ an autobiographical masterpiece that declares Lifesize Teddy as a “living prophecy.” It serves as a poignant curtain closer, a testament to her determination and a powerful declaration of her intentions as she embarks on her quest to conquer the world.

Mavin Records’ newest addition, Lifesize Teddy, embodies the spirit of perseverance, artistic innovation, and creative exploration that has defined the label. With her debut EP, she stands poised to leave an indelible mark on the music landscape.