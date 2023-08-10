SERAP To Take Legal Action Against Akpabio Over ‘Holiday Allowances’ Remark

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has announced its intention to initiate legal proceedings against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The lawsuit centers around the controversial disbursement of “holiday allowances” to senators by the Clerk of the National Assembly, a decision that has ignited a firestorm of criticism, particularly given the prevailing socio-economic challenges facing Nigeria.

The announcement of this legal action by SERAP arrives at a poignant juncture, as approximately 70 percent of Nigerians grapple with the weight of severe economic difficulties. Against this backdrop, the alleged disbursement of “holiday allowances” to senators raises significant questions about the appropriateness and timing of such monetary transactions.

In a concise statement shared on its official platform, SERAP declared its intentions: “We’re suing the Senate President Godswill Akpabio over the alleged payments of ‘holiday allowances’ by the Clerk of the National Assembly into the ‘various accounts’ of senators while some 137 million poor Nigerians face severe economic hardship.” This decisive step underscores SERAP’s commitment to holding those in positions of power accountable for their actions, particularly when they appear incongruent with the pressing needs of the nation’s citizens.

The controversy surrounding Senate President Akpabio’s revelation during a recent plenary session has ignited a national debate on the legitimacy and ethical implications of such financial transactions. Critics contend that disbursing “holiday allowances” to senators at a time when a substantial segment of the population grapples with economic adversity is both unjust and insensitive.

While specific details of the impending lawsuit, including the petitioners and the precise charges, remain undisclosed, the move signals an escalating atmosphere of tension and scrutiny concerning the allocation and management of public funds.