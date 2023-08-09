Akpabio Under Fire For ‘Holiday Bonus For Senators’ Viral Video

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has sparked a wave of criticism and public outcry after a video surfaced online, capturing his announcement of a holiday bonus for senators. In the video, Akpabio can be heard stating that the clerk of the National Assembly would deposit funds into the senators’ bank accounts to facilitate an enjoyable holiday period.

The revelation, made during a session of the Upper Chamber following the Senate’s ministerial screening, triggered swift reactions and raised questions about the priorities of the nation’s leadership. The timing of Akpabio’s statement, against the backdrop of the economic challenges faced by ordinary Nigerians, ignited a storm of condemnation from citizens across social media platforms.

TRENDING VIDEO: The moment President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, announced to the senate floor that money had been sent into their accounts, before he realised he was still on live TV & tried to save face pic.twitter.com/IE6oaPaieM — KWEKU THE HUSTLER, COMMANDER OF THE HEADLESS MOB (@urchilla01) August 9, 2023

However, Akpabio swiftly attempted to backtrack. He made a follow-up statement, asserting, “I withdraw that statement.” Subsequently, he amended his message, suggesting that the Senate President had sent prayers to the senators’ email accounts to ensure a safe and restful holiday season.

The controversy further amplified the frustrations and concerns of Nigerians, many of whom are grappling with economic hardship and socio-political challenges.

Prominent social activist and online personality, Debo Adebayo, also known as Mr. Macaroni, voiced his criticism of the Senate leadership’s apparent disregard for the prevailing difficulties faced by ordinary citizens.

In an impassioned social media post, Adebayo questioned the ethical implications of the Senate’s actions. He highlighted the dissonance between the leaders’ luxurious lifestyles and the ongoing struggles of the populace. The post questioned the rationale behind Nigerian citizens footing the bill for lavish expenditures of their leaders while many endure significant hardships.

The incident has generated significant public discourse and further fueled discussions about accountability, transparency, and the responsibilities of leadership. As the nation continues to grapple with complex challenges, the controversy surrounding Akpabio’s statements highlights the pressing need for a closer examination of the priorities and actions of Nigeria’s political elite.