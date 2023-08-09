I finished my EP ‘Planet Pluto’ in just 2 hours – Shallipopi

Have you ever wondered how your favorite music is made? Well, let’s talk about Shallipopi, the guy behind those catchy tunes you’ve been nodding your head to. He did something pretty incredible – he made his whole EP in just two hours!

So, imagine this: Shallipopi sitting down with his thoughts, his beats, and his ideas. And boom! In the blink of an eye, he put together his EP called ‘Planet Pluto.’ Yep, you read that right – the whole EP in just two hours.

Now, you might be thinking, “Wait, how’s that even possible?” Good question! Shallipopi is a bit different from other artists.

In a candid conversation with DoTun of Cool FM, Shallipopi peeled back the curtain on his creative process

Most musicians spend a lot of time writing and planning their songs. But Shallipopi? Nah, he doesn’t bother with writing things down. He just lets the music flow right out of his head and into the beats. It’s like a musical magic trick!

And you know what? This unique approach makes his music feel real and fresh. It’s like he’s telling you a story on the spot, no script needed. He believes that when you write things down, it can make the music feel stiff, like it’s not having fun anymore. And who wants boring music, right?

So, back to that EP. Shallipopi’s ‘Planet Pluto’ dropped in July 2023, and it’s got everyone talking. Even though he didn’t sit down and write out every word, every beat, or every melody, he still managed to make an EP that’s got people dancing and singing along.

But hold on, there’s more to the story. Shallipopi’s journey wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows. Before his EP came out, there was some drama. He got into trouble and had some disagreements about his music with other people. But you know what? He didn’t let that stop him. He kept making music that he believed in, and his EP is proof of that.

"I don't write music. All my songs are freestyles"



So, there you have it – Shallipopi, the guy who turned his ideas into music in just two hours. He’s all about keeping things real, letting the music flow, and showing that you don’t need a fancy plan to make something awesome. And who knows what he’ll come up with next?