Nollywood Actors are Underpaid, Deyemi Okanlawon Reveals

In a captivating conversation on MTV Base Africa’s program, “Lights, Camera Stardom,” Nollywood luminary Deyemi Okanlawon and his fellow actor Daniel Etim-Effiong peeled back the curtain to unveil some of the most pressing challenges faced by thespians within the dynamic Nigerian movie industry.

While the glitz and glamour of Nollywood may dazzle from the outside, both Okanlawon and Etim-Effiong painted a candid picture of the intricacies that lie beneath the surface.

One resounding concern echoed by Okanlawon was the prevailing issue of remuneration within the industry.

With an air of sincerity, he shed light on a stark reality: “I think [Nollywood] actors are not being paid enough.” This striking statement reflects a larger systemic problem that often plagues creative professionals.

Despite their immense contributions to the entertainment sphere, actors frequently find themselves grappling with financial constraints that fail to match the magnitude of their artistry.

Moreover, Okanlawon delved deeper into the matter, highlighting the pervasive lack of financial literacy among actors. He expressed a sentiment shared by many in the industry, emphasizing that the artistic community often struggles to harness their earnings effectively and pave a stable path toward future security.

“We are not financially literal enough to use what we do have and maximize it to protect ourselves in the future,” Okanlawon astutely pointed out.

Echoing Okanlawon’s sentiments, Daniel Etim-Effiong chimed in, shedding light on another facet of the multifaceted challenges. “I also think that the way the [Nigerian movie] industry works, it doesn’t provide enough for the actors to work with both financially and otherwise,” he shared.

A particularly striking point raised by Etim-Effiong is the concerning lack of time allocated for thorough role preparation. “For example, I don’t think actors are given enough time to prepare [for their roles],” he lamented. This constraint not only hampers the actors’ ability to deliver their best performances but also undermines the artistic integrity of the projects they are involved in.

Furthermore, Etim-Effiong drew attention to the dearth of time allocated for personal growth and self-improvement. “I don’t think actors are given enough time even to work on themselves,” he emphasized.

the enlightening dialogue between Deyemi Okanlawon and Daniel Etim-Effiong offers a valuable glimpse into the multifaceted challenges faced by actors in Nollywood. From the recurrent issue of underpayment to the crucial need for improved financial literacy, the conversation underscores the necessity for a paradigm shift within the industry. Moreover, the spotlight on the constraints of time—both for role preparation and personal growth—invites a broader discussion on the ways in which the Nigerian movie industry can foster an environment that nurtures and empowers its creative talents.