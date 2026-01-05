Weekly Highlights: Here’s What You Missed Over The Weekend

Ooni of Ife Partners With Chinese Industry, Secures 50,000 Jobs; President of NLC Says Negotiations With FG Still in Early Stage | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

This week has been one with mixed news from on fronts, from marital ceremonies, to the sad loss of a parent and child birth, the news has been one unexpected news after the other.

Nollywood Actors Timini and Dakore Egbuson Mourn The Loss Of Their Father

The Nollywood siblings duo, Timini and Dakore Egbuson took to Instagram to mourn the loss of their father who passed away this year.

The news was shared by Timini and although he didn’t reveal the cause of death or the exact date, he shared that the death happened this year and promised to continue honoring his father’s legacy through his life and work.

They have both received support and well wishes from their colleagues in the industry over the loss of their father.

Resident Doctors Announce Plan To Resume Indefinite Strike

The Resident Doctors Association of Nigeria have announced their plans to resume their strike, making it indefinite by the 12th of January over unmet welfare demand set by the association for the government.

The decision was made at an Extraordinary National Executive Council meeting that was held on the 2nd of January over the terms set by the association.

The strike which was initially suspended on the 29th of November, 2025 over pledges by the government to act on the demand in four weeks is now set to resume over unmet expectations.

Daughter Of Former Nigerian Footballer, Jay Jay Okocha Ties The Knot

Screenshot

The daughter of a former Nigerian footballer and football legend, whose career started in the 90s has celebrated the marriage of his daughter.

The footballer’s daughter tied the knot in a private civil ceremony over the weekend, with close friends and family.

Jay Jay Okocha is regarded as one of the greatest African footballers of all time and one of the most influential dribblers in world football history.

Afrobeat Singer Dija Welcomes Fourth Child

The afrobeat singer popularly known as Dija, as a former Mavins label member has welcomed her fourth child with her husband.

The 41 year old singer took to Instagram to share the news of her new baby with fans and well wishes, who showered her with love and support after the announcement.

Heavyweight Boxer Anthony Joshua Returns To The UK

The former Heavyweight Champion who was recently in an accident in Nigeria that caused the death of two of his best friends has returned to the UK to attend the funeral service of both men whose lives were claimed in the accident.

The driver involved in the accident who also escaped with only minor injuries has been charged to court and arraigned over charges of overspeeding.