8 actors you can cast for your marketing campaign

The increase of film stars endorsing and advertising brands in recent years and their influence on consumer purchasing is well documented. An advertisement featuring an actor will capture the attention and increase brand awareness and thus benefit sales. It also gives a persuasive message – the actor is seen to benefit from the product, and, the inference is, so will the consumer.

The presence of an actor enhances a brand’s distinctive identity. It can provide added value and credibility. An infusion of actor attention can rejuvenate a stagnant brand. Indeed, using a suitable actor can be a powerful tool in a campaign.

Nancy Isime

Nancy Isime is a Nigerian actress, model and media personality. Quite the screen diva and in our faces every time we turn our heads. Nancy is also a television presenter, known for presenting gossip show The Squeeze, technology show What’s Hot and backstage segments of MTN Project Fame season 7. In 2016, she replaced Toke Makinwa as presenter of the popular show, Trending on HipTV. She co-hosted the 2019 edition of The Headies award with Reminisce. she was also the presenter of the Voice Nigeria 2021. She was nominated at Net Honours for Most Popular Media Personality (female) and Most Searched Media Personality. She has over 3.6 million followers on Instagram and can surely bring the sauce to your stew (yes, campaign). BellaNaija calls her a triple treat.

Nafisat Abdullahi

If Northern Nigeria is your target, Nafisat may help you reach your audience. She is a Nigerian actress, film producer, director, and entrepreneur. Thanks to her special acting skills, she has been nominated at numerous awards and taken home many. She may be the last ingredient in your campaign. So, don’t look away from this. She has over 2 million followers on Instagram.

Destiny Etiko

Destiny Etiko is a Nigerian actress with over 3.6 million followers on Instagram. She has been in numerous movies spread across many years and has earned a reputation for bringing the ‘drama’ to the screens. No wonder she has such a huge following. Undoubtedly, having Destiny can bestow particular qualities upon your product that it might otherwise lack.

Zubby Michael

Zubby has over 4.5 million followers on Instagram and a high engagement running into thousands and more thousands. He could wear a shirt with inscriptions about your brand, post it, and you may be on your way to drawing more customers. Zubby is a Nigerian film actor and movie producer. He has been cast in numerous movies like Omo Ghetto: The Saga, Yahoo King, etc. Talk about talent, then mention Zubby.

Alex Ekubo

Alex Ekubo-Okwaraeke is a Nigerian actor and model. He won Most Popular Actor at Net Honours and does not need to prove that he should be part of your campaign, knowing he has shown time and again that he also has influencing skills. He has over 4.5 million followers on Instagram, which may be the corroboration of why we think he should be considered in your campaign.

Jim Iyke

James Ikechukwu Esomugha is a Nigerian actor and known influencer; if we consider that he has been seen on screens not just for films, but also as an ambassador, a character in an ad, and so on. He won Most Searched Actor at Net Honours and was listed as one of the most searched actors on Google’s Year in Search. He has been around a while and has garnered over 2.4 million followers on Instagram during his time as a talented actor.

Richard Mofe-Damijo

Richard is a Nigerian actor, writer, producer, and lawyer. His age has not deterred him from being one of the most sought-after actors – a hot cake, you will say. He is a model too, and yes, a natural in the influencing market. He continues to grace our screen was cast in the popular TV series King of Boys: The Return of the King. He was nominated as one of the most popular actors in 2021 and stays shining his light on the screens. Did you know he has over 2.5 million followers on Instagram? Well, now you see why he is listed here.

Sharon Ooja

Sharon Ooja is a Nigerian actress who came into the limelight playing the role of “Shalewa” in the web series Skinny Girl in Transit. She was listed as a top female celebrity of 2020 and a Nollywood actress to look forward to in 2021. She was also nominated as Most Popular Female Actor in 2021. She has over 800,000 followers on Instagram and has an endearing nature you can use to your advantage.