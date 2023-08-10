Nigerian Filmmaker Biodun Stephen Opens Up About Early Marital Struggles and Temptations

Renowned Nigerian filmmaker Biodun Stephen recently sat down with media personality Chude Jideonwo to talk openly about the tough times she and her husband endured at the start of their marriage. Her 2017 movie, ‘Glimpse,’ turned out to be more than just a film—it was a window into her own struggles and triumphs.

The heart of ‘Glimpse’ is based on reality. It tells the tale of a young couple battling not just with life but also with an impossible landlord, whose girlfriend was no less than a living nightmare. Bursting into their lives unannounced, she would sternly remind them, “Mummy Victoria, your rent is due,” creating constant chaos.

Biodun Stephen vividly remembers the financial tightrope they walked during those early days. “We were barely making ends meet. My salary was N40,000, and my husband earned N25,000 working at a law firm. Together, we had just N65,000 coming in, and with an N80,000 school fee for our child, it was a real struggle. We faced tough choices and temptation,” she shared.

During their most trying time, a ray of hope appeared in the form of a wealthy man willing to help. Stephen recounted, “I can still recall that meeting with him vividly. He promised to give us the money the next day, but then things took an unexpected turn.

“He called me [on phone] and said, ‘I am at this hotel, come and meet me.’ I was married and he wants me to meet him at a hotel because I have rent to pay. I told my husband that the man said I should come to a hotel to meet him.

“He said ‘Let me drive you there.’ So, we walked into the hotel together, and the man said, ‘Ah ah! You came with your husband?’ I said, ‘Yes, he brought me.’ And the man said he forgot his checkbook and I went home crying. We had just three days until when the landlord’s girlfriend said she was coming.”

In the end, Biodun Stephen’s story became not just a personal journey but also the foundation for ‘Glimpse.’ Through the lens of her own experiences, the film became a tribute to resilience, offering a glimmer of hope to others facing similar challenges in their early years of marriage.

