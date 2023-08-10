CAMON 20 LAUNCH CREATES A BUZZ THAT’S ATTRACTING THE BIGGEST NAMES IN FASHION AND TECH

The fusion of fashion and technology will undoubtedly create an electrifying buzz attracting everyone from A-list celebrities to influencers, thought-leaders, and people from all walks of life. 

The launch of the new TECNO CAMON 20 created great excitement at the Balmoral event center on Tuesday, 9th of May, 2023; many big stars looked their best on the blue carpet. 

The star-studded attendees include fashionistas and reality star Toyin Lawani; Screen Favourite Lateef Adedimeji; Tech Star Miss Techy, and many others. 

Here is what you missed *winks*

Arowolo-49 copy
Arowolo-75
tecnomobileng_345486454_1279825926302483_7068665723555716133_n
Arowolo-99 copy
Arowolo-97(1)
tecnomobileng_346089793_1286391872230083_8478479358712478852_n
tecnomobileng_345874303_258926113326551_1016516262982247979_n
Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija August 7, 2023

UBA Offers Customers #FunSummer Treat with Exclusive Benefits, Discounts

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has assured customers of a memorable summer treat with the recent ...

YNaija August 7, 2023

A Wave of Freshness: Planet Bottling Company’s Bubble Up Lands in Nigeria!

Brace yourself for the exciting arrival of Bubble Up, the drink that brings a wave of freshness and fun to ...

YNaija August 2, 2023

GET ANY OF THE TECNO CAMON 20 SERIES FROM EASYBUY WITH 0% INTEREST AND PAY LATER

Attention smartphone enthusiasts and thrill-seekers. Buckle up for a mouthwatering revelation that will ignite your excitement like never before!  Picture ...

YNaija July 27, 2023

Bimbo Ademoye, Adedimeji Lateef, Lilian Afegbai Others Star in Laide Daramola’s Hotel Labamba Movie

What happens when everyone rides on the wings of secrecy to get something? Hotel Labamba tells a story of a ...

YNaija July 26, 2023

Why the New Supa Komando Television Commercial “The Jump Off” is a Hit

Have you watched the new Supa Komando commercial? The storyline, acting, soundtrack and audio-visual quality is testament to the effort ...

YNaija July 25, 2023

Charge and Conquer – Infinix NOTE 30 Ensures Optimal Gaming Performance with its Revolutionary Bypass Charging

Unleash Your Gaming Potential with Infinix NOTE 30’s Innovative Bypass Charging Function For avid mobile gamers, gathering with friends for ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail