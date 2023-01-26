Gerard Piqué shows off new girlfriend, months after separation from Shakira

Former soccer player Gerard Piqué has gone public with his new lover, seven months after divorcing Shakira.

The former Spain and Barcelona defender posted a selfie with his 23-year-old girlfriend Clara Chia Marti on Instagram on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old left the snapshot without a caption.

In June last year, the ex-footballer and Shakira, 45, announced their breakup in a joint statement.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” they wrote at the time.

“We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect.”

They tied the knot in 2011, but claims of infertility ultimately led to the couple divorcing.

Stories circulated that Marti was the lady he cheated on Shakira with.

Piqué and Shakira are parents to Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.

They became acquainted while filming her music video for “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa),” the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

A fortnight ago, Shakira aimed a dig at him in her new song titled ‘BZRP Music Session #53′