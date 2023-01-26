I didn’t brush or bathe for days – Chidi Mokeme on filming Shanty Town

The Nigerian actor Chidi Mokeme has discussed how he was able to interpret his character in the six-part television series “Shanty Town.”

The show chronicles a gang of prostitutes’ struggle to break away from the influence of a notorious kingpin, despite the fact that they quickly discover that doing so will be exceedingly difficult due to political corruption and family ties.

Mokeme has won the hearts of many fans and received numerous accolades for his portrayal of the ruthless kingpin Scar.

The actor discussed his lifestyle changes and radical bodily alterations with BBC Pidgin on Thursday, saying they helped him better interpret his part.

“Some of the body modifications I did to enter into the character of Scar was to shave off my hair and go bald. I also did not take my bath for a few days before going on set so that when they say I should do something dirty, I can do it freely because I know I am not clean. Sometimes I don’t brush my teeth and when I open my mouth to talk to people, they wonder what kind of a person I am,” he said.

“I don’t smoke but I had to smoke about three packets per day to make my voice sound the way it did in the series.

Mokeme also revealed that he is finding it difficult to separate himself from the character Scar.

“The character and I have become one and it will take some time before we can let each other go,” he said.

“Scar and I are struggling with each other on who owns my body. I told Scar that I’m through and that he can go but if I can be allowed to, I will remain as Scar.”

‘Shanty Town’ is Mokeme’s comeback movie after a long hiatus due to a battle with Bell’s Palsy.