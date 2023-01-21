Nancy Isime comments on nude scene in Netflix’s ‘Shanty Town’

The Nollywood actress Nancy Isime has commented on a controversial scene in the recently released Netflix series “Shanty Town.”

‘Shanty Town’ premiered on Netflix on Friday.

The movie is about a gang of courtesans (prostitutes) who want independence from a notorious kingpin. However, they quickly understand that this will be exceedingly difficult due to political corruption and familial relationships.

However, Isime was criticized on Twitter shortly after its debut.

Numerous commenters criticized a scene in which she looked to be nearly nude with her buttocks and breasts in view.

The actress responded in an Instagram post, claiming that it wasn’t her body that was on display in the film.

The actor and television personality stated that a body double was utilized in that particular scene.

On the set of a film, a body double is a person who poses as another actor. It is typically used for scenes that the main actor is hesitant to do, such as nudity.

The role is frequently portrayed by models, whose faces are typically hidden.

The actress said, “Simmer down horny boys and girls. I know those gorgeous body parts excite you but they sadly belong to my beautiful body double,” she wrote.

“Mine aren’t that succulent. Enjoy our beautiful masterpiece, get the message from each scene and Focus on the right Focus!”