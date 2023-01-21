LASTMA announces traffic restriction for Buhari’s two-day Lagos visit

The Lagos State Government has announced that traffic will be restricted on Monday with a diversion on the Island on Tuesday for the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde said alternative routes have been mapped to manage traffic flow during the two-day visit.

Oladehinde assured that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and others will be deployed to different axes.

On Monday, movement around Lagos Rice Mill, Imota in Ikorodu, and the Lekki Deep Port Sea axis will be restricted.

On Tuesday, movement around Eko Hotels and Suites, Ahmadu Bello Way, J-Randle through to Broad Street and Outer Marina will be diverted from 6.00 am to 3.00 pm.

Motorists will be diverted from Ahmadu Bello Way, Ademola Adetokunbo, and Akin Adesola Street to Falomo Bridge to Alfred Rewane Road to connect their destinations.

Motorists that are Onikan bound from Ozumba Mbadiwe and Bonny Camp are to make use of Falomo Bridge or Awolowo Road.

Motorists from Awolowo Road heading to Onikan Roundabout, Tinubu Square, or any other part of the inner Island can make use of Falomo Roundabout to link Alfred Rewane.

Also, motorists from King George V Road can connect Moloney Street and then Obalende or link Turton Street through Moloney Street to Lewis and Sandgrouse Streets.

Motorists from Eko Bridge, trying to link Marina will be diverted to Elegbata, Ebute Ero to Police Post to link to the 3rd Mainland Bridge (Adeniji Adele).

The Lagos government added that all adjourning streets leading to the dedicated routes for the presidential movement will be temporarily closed.