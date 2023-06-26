Nigerian Artists Take Center Stage at BET Awards 2023: Burna Boy Wins Best International Act, Davido’s Stellar Performance (See Complete List of Winners)

The BET Awards has become a pivotal platform for Nigerian music to gain recognition in the early stages of Afrobeat’s infiltration into the US. This year’s event showcased exceptional talent, including Burna Boy, Tems, Wizkid, Asake, Ayra Starr, Libianca, and more, who secured nominations.

Here are some memorable highlights from this year’s awards.

Davido’s Moment of Glory: Mesmerizing Performance Leaves Audience Spellbound

Davido, the Nigerian superstar, illuminated the BET Awards 2023 stage with an awe-inspiring performance that left the audience captivated.

Stepping into the spotlight, Davido showcased his impeccable showmanship, delivering a mesmerizing rendition of his chart-topping hits from the acclaimed ‘Timeless’ album.

With an infectious energy that radiated throughout the venue, Davido’s magnetic presence and dynamic stage presence had the crowd on their feet, dancing and singing along to every beat.

His seamless execution of the tracks “Feel” and “Unavailable” demonstrated the years of hard work and dedication he has poured into perfecting his craft.

Social media erupted with praise, commending Davido for his extraordinary achievement and acknowledging the exceptional talent he possesses.

In this moment of triumph, Davido proved once again why he stands among the elite artists in the global music landscape, leaving an indelible mark on the BET Awards stage.

It is worth noting that Davido follows in the footsteps of Afrobeat sensation Fireboy DML, who achieved the distinction of being the first artist from the genre to grace the BET Awards stage in 2022. The significance of these performances underscores the increasing global recognition of Afrobeat as a formidable cultural force.

Asake vs. Libianca – Who Deserved the BET Award?

The BET Awards 2023 sparked intense debate and social media frenzy as music enthusiasts deliberated over who truly deserved the Best New International Act Award.

The nominees, Asake and Libianca, showcased exceptional talent and made their mark on the global music scene.

While Libianca ultimately claimed the prestigious honor, many fervent supporters of Asake voiced their belief that he was more deserving. Asake’s magnetic stage presence and chart-topping tracks have earned him a dedicated fanbase, while Libianca’s rise to prominence has been fueled by her chart-topping hit “People” and her efforts to put Cameroon’s musical prowess on the world map.

The moment @iamlibianca was told she had won the Viewer’s Choice Best International Act at the #betawards is just perfect ❤️



To think her breakout single was less than a year ago 🤯 pic.twitter.com/mf1yJoyMf0 — Culture Custodian (@takingCustody) June 25, 2023

The clash of opinions underscores the subjectivity and passion that surrounds awards shows, where the question of who truly deserves recognition is a topic of impassioned discussion.

Regardless of differing opinions, the BET Awards showcased the remarkable talents of both Asake and Libianca, further solidifying the growing influence of African artists on the international stage.

Burna Boy’s Victory Lap: Nigerian Sensation Wins Best International Act Once Again

The BET Awards 2023 witnessed an unforgettable moment as Burna Boy, the Nigerian sensation, triumphantly reclaimed the title of Best International Act. This resounding victory marks Burna Boy’s third win in the category, solidifying his status as a true musical powerhouse.

Facing stiff competition from a talented pool of international artists, including Ayra Starr, Central Cee, Stormzy, and others, Burna Boy’s win resonated with thunderous applause, affirming his remarkable impact on the global music scene.

With his album ‘Love, Damini’ garnering worldwide acclaim in 2022, Burna Boy’s success story continues to unfold. His captivating blend of Afrobeat rhythms, thought-provoking lyrics, and unparalleled stage presence have captivated audiences across the globe. T

his latest accolade serves as a testament to Burna Boy’s unwavering dedication to his craft and the undeniable influence of Nigerian music on the international stage.

As the Nigerian sensation basks in his victory, his fans and supporters join him on this momentous victory lap. Burna Boy’s ability to consistently deliver music that transcends borders and cultures has cemented his place among the elite artists of our time.

With each achievement, Burna Boy showcases the power of artistry to unite and inspire, leaving an indelible mark on the BET Awards and the hearts of music lovers worldwide.

See the complete list of winners at the 2023 BET Awards

ALBUM OF THE YEAR (TIE)

SOS – SZA

RENAISSANCE – Beyoncé

BEST COLLABORATION

WAIT FOR U – Future feat. Drake & Tems

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

SZA

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST (TIE)

Chris Brown

Usher

BEST NEW ARTIST

Coco Jones

BEST GROUP

Drake x 21 Savage

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Latto

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Kendrick Lamar

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

Bless Me – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

BET HER AWARD

Break My Soul – Beyoncé

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Kill Bill – SZA

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor

BEST MOVIE

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

BEST ACTRESS

Angela Bassett

BEST ACTOR

Damson Idris

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

Marsai Martin

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

Angel Reese

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

Jalen Hurts

VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD

Break My Soul – Beyoncé

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Burna Boy