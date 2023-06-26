Learn from Peter Obi’s Peaceful Approach – Party Regulations Chairman Tells Sierra Leone Politicians; Nigerian Electricity Tariffs to Increase from July 1 Despite Opposition from NLC | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Learn from Peter Obi’s Peaceful Approach – Party Regulations Chairman Tells Sierra Leone Politicians

Okocha Shines in Exhibition Match Organised by Ronaldinho

President Tinubu to Return to Nigeria Ahead of Sallah Celebrations

Nigerian Electricity Tariffs to Increase from July 1 Despite Opposition from NLC

NDLEA Intercepts Over 5 Tons of Imported Cannabis in Lagos and Multiple States

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss

Learn from Peter Obi’s Peaceful Approach – Party Regulations Chairman Tells Sierra Leone Politicians

Chairman of the Political Parties Regulations Commission (PPRC) in Sierra Leone, Abdulai Bangura, has called on politicians in the country to adopt a peaceful approach in their conduct, drawing inspiration from Nigeria’s Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

At a press conference held in Freetown, the Electoral Commission of Sierra Leone (ECSL), the Office of National Security (ONS), and the PPRC addressed concerns raised by stakeholders regarding the recently held elections in the West African country. As the results are awaited, Mr. Bangura urged Sierra Leonean politicians to learn from Peter Obi’s peaceful response to election outcomes, emphasizing the need for politicians to conduct themselves peacefully regardless of the results.

Highlighting Peter Obi’s exemplary behavior during the elections in Nigeria earlier this year, Mr. Bangura praised Obi’s decision to pursue a peaceful resolution through legal channels, rather than inciting violence or unrest. He encouraged Sierra Leonean politicians to emulate Obi’s approach, emphasizing that leadership entails self-restraint and selflessness. Mr. Bangura stressed the importance of maintaining a peaceful process and promoting the best interests of the country.

The election in Sierra Leone is primarily a contest between the incumbent president and candidate of the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP), Julius Bio, and Samura Kamara, the flagbearer of the All Peoples Congress (APC). Several other presidential candidates are also in the race, representing various political parties. Additionally, voters cast their ballots for members of parliament and local councillors.

This election marks the fifth since the end of Sierra Leone’s civil war 21 years ago, and the authorities are committed to ensuring a peaceful electoral process.

Okocha Shines in Exhibition Match Organised by Ronaldinho

Jay-Jay Okocha, a legendary player of the Nigerian national football team, the Super Eagles, showcased his mesmerizing skills during a legends’ game organized by his former teammate, Ronaldinho, in Florida. The exhibition match, named ‘The Beautiful Game,’ took place at Exploria Stadium in Orlando City, bringing together former stars, current players, and various celebrities.

The teams were led by Brazilian icons Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos, with Okocha partnering with Ronaldinho in midfield. Okocha made an immediate impact by opening the scoring in an exhilarating match that was interrupted by a tropical downpour and a procession of young fans seeking selfies with their football idols.

Similar to last year’s edition, the game seemed destined for a high-scoring affair. In the early minutes, Brazilian legend Cafu struck the crossbar before Jay-Jay Okocha showcased his trademark footwork to bamboozle the defense and slot the ball past Colombian goalkeeper Rene Higuita, giving Ronaldinho’s team the lead. Rivaldo later equalized for Team Roberto Carlos with a long-range effort, but Patrick Kluivert restored the lead for Ronaldinho’s team, assisted by Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr.

With Okocha and Ronaldinho orchestrating the midfield, Team R10 proved unstoppable. Cafu extended the lead to 3-1 with a clever chip over Higuita, and Lucas Moura pulled one back for Team Roberto Carlos, assisted by Nani and Willian. Vinicius Jr. then scored with a delightful chip to secure a 4-2 halftime advantage for Ronaldinho’s team.

In the second half, Roberto Carlos’s team managed to score another goal before the game lost its momentum due to pitch invaders and heavy rain. The match ended prematurely with a 4-3 victory for Team R10, led by Jay-Jay Okocha and inspired by Ronaldinho.

Despite the interruptions, the legends’ game provided fans with an entertaining showcase of skill and talent, highlighting the enduring prowess of football icons like Okocha and Ronaldinho.

President Tinubu to Return to Nigeria Ahead of Sallah Celebrations

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to return to Nigeria on Tuesday, just ahead of the Sallah celebrations, unless there are any unexpected changes. A reliable source close to the Presidency disclosed this information to Channels Television on Sunday.

The President is expected to spend the Sallah holiday in Lagos, the country’s bustling commercial hub. Preparations have already been made, with an advance team dispatched in anticipation of Tinubu’s arrival.

Tinubu recently wrapped up his official trip to Paris, where he actively participated in the summit titled ‘A New Global Financing Pact’ hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron. This international gathering presented an ideal opportunity for Tinubu to engage in high-level sideline meetings with fellow heads of state, global business leaders, and executives of major multilateral and development finance institutions from across the globe.

Originally scheduled to return to Abuja on Saturday, the President made a detour to London, United Kingdom, for a brief private visit.

In an earlier statement released on Saturday by the presidential media aide, Dele Alake, it was confirmed that Tinubu would be back in the country in time for the Eid-el-Kabir festival, which is slated for Wednesday. The statement clarified that Tinubu’s visit to London was for personal reasons.

Nigerian Electricity Tariffs to Increase from July 1 Despite Opposition from NLC

Power distribution companies have confirmed that electricity tariffs in Nigeria will increase from July 1, 2023, despite opposition from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, criticized the planned 40% tariff hike, calling it insensitive and reflecting indifference towards the well-being of consumers, especially the poor.

However, power distribution companies have issued notices to their customers, stating that tariffs will indeed increase and providing reasons for the adjustment.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) announced an upward tariff review influenced by the fluctuating exchange rate. The previous exchange rate of N441/$1 may now be revised to approximately N750/$1, which will impact the associated tariffs.

Customers in Bands B and C, with daily supply hours ranging from 12 to 16, will experience a new base tariff of N100 per kWh. Bands A (20 hours and above) and B (16 to 20 hours) will face comparatively higher tariffs. The AEDC advised prepaid meter customers to consider purchasing bulk energy units before the end of the month to take advantage of current rates.

Similarly, the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company confirmed the tariff hike, citing the floating exchange rate. The MYTO 2022 set the exchange rate at N441/$1, but it may now be adjusted to approximately N750/$1.

The base tariff for Band C (12-16 supply hours per day) is expected to be N100 per kWh, while Bands A (20 hours and above) and B (16-20 hours) will have higher tariffs. The company advised prepaid meter users to buy bulk energy units before the end of the month to save costs. For post-paid (estimated) billing customers, a significant increase in monthly billing is anticipated, starting in August.

NDLEA Intercepts Over 5 Tons of Imported Cannabis in Lagos and Multiple States

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have achieved significant success in their fight against drug trafficking. They intercepted two imported consignments of Loud, a potent strain of cannabis, with a combined weight of 5,344.1 kilograms.

The interceptions took place along the Epe-Lekki corridor and at the Alfa beach in the Lekki area of Lagos state.

Based on credible intelligence, NDLEA operatives strategically positioned themselves to intercept a white truck carrying 50 jumbo bags of the illicit substance weighing 2,434.1 kilograms. The operation took place in the early hours of Monday, June 19, along the Epe-Lekki expressway. Despite the driver’s attempt to escape in a security hilux van escorting the truck, the anti-narcotics officers successfully demobilized the vehicle, preventing the drugs from reaching their intended destination.

In another successful operation, the Marine Command of the NDLEA intercepted a boat loaded with the same imported cannabis weighing 2,910 kilograms. The boat had arrived from Ghana and was apprehended around Alfa Beach. Two Ghanaian nationals, Monday Saba (30) and Hakeem Kwana (27), who were found in possession of the illicit substance, were promptly arrested.

The fight against drug trafficking extended to other states as well. In Niger state, two suspects, Abubakar Mohammed (32) and Nuhu Sale (43), were apprehended along the Abuja expressway in Suleja. The authorities seized 31 jumbo bags of skunk weighing 517 kilograms from their possession.

Furthermore, a 30-year-old woman named Amina Alilu was arrested with 171 kilograms of the substance in Ogbogodo village, Dekina LGA, Kogi state.

The NDLEA’s operations also targeted individuals involved in drug-related activities. Ogedegbe Dorcas (34), a suspected fake female security agent, was apprehended in Ajegunle Asa Dam Area of Ilorin, Kwara State, with 30 kilograms of cannabis. In Oyo state, NDLEA operatives intercepted Segun Olajide (42) with 49.2 kilograms of the same illicit substance in Oyo town.

Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), commended the officers and men of the Lagos, Kogi, Niger, Kwara, Oyo, Edo, and Marine Commands for their exceptional work in preventing over five tons of illicit substances from entering circulation in the country over the past week. He urged them and their colleagues across other formations to remain dedicated to the shared goal of eradicating substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking from Nigeria.