YNaijaSportsExtra: Messi makes a case for football GOAT as he overtakes Pele

Lionel Messi since the start of his career in Spanish club Barcelona has been nothing short of phenomenal. His impression on the sport of football would no doubt be timeless, and he stands as one of the two best, if not single best player in soccer right now.

For the past decade, football discussions have often centered around two key players, Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Fans can’t seem to get enough of the endless debates about who the best between them is, but one thing is certain, and it is the fact that the accolades of both athletes is jaw dropping.

However, having played for several clubs around the world, Ronaldo would be unable to compete with Messi’s most recent accomplishment, one that puts him head of football legend Pele, and that is most goals for a single club.

The record-breaking goal came in the second half of Barca’s 3-0 win at Valladolid, with Messi taking the ball in stride off a nifty flick from Pedri for a finish into the corner of the net.

Messi on Tuesday overtook Pele to become the player with the most goals for a single club totaling 644. The previous record was held by the soccer icon; Pele at 643 for Brazilian football club Santos. Pele played 18 years for this club in 659 matches. While Messi has played for Barcelona for 16 years in 749 games.

To beat Messi’s 644 goal record, someone will have to score an average of 43 goals a season for 15 years….for one club. 🤯 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 22, 2020

It’s amazing to think that this milestone could be the silver lining to a terrible situation with the club. Prior to the 2020/2021 La Liga season kicking off, Messi had expressed his disinterest with continuing with Barcelona, but due to contractual agreements, the club was able to hold Messi hostage, forcing him to complete the season with them. At least in this arguably unhappy situation for the all star, he broke this record.