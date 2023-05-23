Lionel Messi’s New Restaurant ‘Hincha’ Adds Exquisite ‘Ballon d’Or’ Dessert to Menu

Renowned football legend Lionel Messi has recently expanded the culinary delights at his newly-opened restaurant, Hincha, by introducing a one-of-a-kind dessert called the ‘Ballon d’Or.’

According to a report by AS, this delectable treat has quickly become a favorite among patrons at the PSG superstar’s eatery, skillfully crafted by acclaimed chef Nandu Jubany.

Hincha, which translates to ‘fan’ in English, welcomed its doors to the public on March 16, 2023, nestled on the first floor of the MiM Andorra Hotel in the charming location of Andorra. This establishment marks an exceptional collaboration between the Argentine maestro and the esteemed Majestic Hotel Group, presenting the first Luxury Boutique by the iconic footballer.

At Hincha, guests can indulge in a wide array of tantalizing dishes that seamlessly blend Messi’s beloved Argentine flavors with the chef’s innovative culinary expertise. From mouthwatering pizzas priced between €15-29 to luxurious Japanese wagyu priced at €390 per kilogram, there’s something to satisfy every discerning palate.

However, the true pièce de résistance is the extraordinary Ballon d’Or dessert, which beckons patrons to experience its splendor for a modest €24. Meticulously crafted to resemble Lionel Messi’s incredible feat of winning a record-breaking seven Ballon d’Or titles, this dessert pays homage to his unparalleled achievements in the world of football.

Diners at Hincha can revel in the artistic presentation and exquisite flavors of this unique creation, embodying Messi’s extraordinary journey and remarkable success. It stands as a testament to his unrivaled talent and undeniable impact on the beautiful game.

