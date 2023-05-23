Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Announces Engagement to Longtime Girlfriend in Spectacular Yacht Proposal

Jeff Bezos, the visionary CEO behind the global e-commerce giant Amazon, recently made headlines as he announced his engagement to his enchanting long-term partner, Lauren Sanchez.

In a scene straight out of a fairy tale, the couple exchanged their heartfelt vows aboard Bezos’ opulent superyacht, against the picturesque backdrop of the French Riviera’s esteemed Cannes. This exclusive event was the epitome of luxury and romance.

The stunning diamond ring adorning Sanchez’s finger caught the attention of onlookers and served as a sparkling testament to their enduring love. As CNN reports, the engagement ceremony marked a significant milestone in their journey together.

Earlier this year, on the occasion of Bezos’ 59th birthday, Sanchez took to social media to express her affectionate sentiments towards her beloved. Her words painted a vivid picture of their profound connection, as she referred to him as “the man of my dreams.” Grateful for his unwavering love and support, she acknowledged Bezos’ ability to illuminate her world with his laughter and kind heart. Sanchez’s heartfelt message resonated with their admirers, who applauded their remarkable bond.

The paths of Bezos and Sanchez serendipitously crossed in 2016 when Sanchez held the esteemed position of anchor on Fox’s popular morning show, Good Morning LA. Little did they know that this chance encounter would ignite a flame that would blaze brightly in the public eye.

Their love story captivated the world’s attention in 2019, when the National Enquirer uncovered their passionate affair. Simultaneously, Bezos and MacKenzie Scott, his devoted wife of 25 years, took to social media to announce their amicable separation. The couple, who had been blessed with the joys of parenthood, had decided to embark on separate paths. In a settlement that astounded many, MacKenzie was awarded over $35 billion, a testament to the remarkable success Bezos achieved during their marriage.

For Sanchez, her relationship with Bezos marked the end of her 13-year marriage to Patrick Whitesell, her former husband. This chapter in her life concluded, making way for a new beginning alongside the man who had captured her heart. She brings with her the beautiful gift of motherhood, as she is a proud mother to three children from her previous relationships.