10 Cool Places To Have Brunch in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria (FCT) has a lot to offer in terms of taste, sightseeing and lively shows; among some of these wild and memorable experiences are the Abuja restaurants that are designed to not only help you overcome your hunger but also leave you with a feeling of satisfaction as you walk out of the restaurants.

There is a common debate that Lagos restaurants are more expensive than Abuja restaurants, with the latter providing just the same amount of services and eloquence, if not more.

Here’s 10 Top Cool Places To Have Brunch in Abuja

Cravings The Coffee Shop

Are you looking for a light snack to grab as you type furiously on your screen, trying to complete an assigned task? The Cravings is a new cafe on the long list of restaurants in Abuja, as the site also doubles as a workspace. Here, you can eat your cake and have it, along with a soothing cup of coffee.

Brunch Club

Located in Maitama, the Brunch Club is one of the many exquisite breakfast restaurants with excellent dining, lighting, and a cosy ambience to set your moods right after a warm brunch.

Café Chocolat et Pâtisserie

Claiming to be the number one breakfast cafe in Abuja, Cafe Chocolat et Pâtisserie offers a lengthy menu, so you never have to worry about what meal suits your taste buds. It is a family-friendly restaurant, so you can expect to see families dining alongside you.

Waffle Way

Also located in Maitama, Waffle Way is the spot for all waffle lovers. The restaurant is strictly a breakfast and brunch restaurant, serving customers unique and finely crafted meals. Waffle Way is one of the best places to enjoy brunch.

Boozy Breakfast

A mix between Nigerian and English cuisines, Boozy Breakfast takes the crown by perfectly balancing its menu to fit the appetite of Nigerians who want a taste of both worlds. Boozy Breakfast is the perfect spot to hang out with friends, families and lovers.

Grounded Cafe

What are you in the mood for? Grounded Cafe doesn’t take ‘no’ for an answer as the restaurant serves its customers with dairy dishes from Indian and English cuisines. The restaurant also boasts unique drinks to complement the foods served at your table.

Cantina

Located in Maitama is this golden jewel of a restaurant that serves Mediterranean cuisine. Open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Cantina will readily open your taste buds to explore a world beyond what you have always known. Its mastery of Mediterranean cuisine is a form of art.

Red Gourmet Food Truck

Are you looking for the juiciest burgers in Nigeria? You may have to chase after this restaurant, as Red Gourmet is a fantastic experience waiting to be discovered by any food lover in Abuja. The restaurant opens from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and will surely leave you wanting more.

Bombay 2 Beirut

This is fine dining perfected, as B2B offers a thousand per cent pleasant experience for anyone eating here. The restaurant serves Indian cuisine at its finest with an ambience that will leave you feeling kike you’re in a home away from home.

Basilico

Bringing a taste of Latin America right to Abuja, Basilico prides itself as a luxury restaurant and is correct in that assertion. The restaurant in Wuse is open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. for anyone looking to catch a brilliant brunch.